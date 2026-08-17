Bones' Seeley Booth Is Related To One Of The Most Famous Assassins In American History

Learning that you are a direct descendant of a national villain is probably among the worst possible discoveries one could make as an FBI agent. Such was the case for Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) in "Bones" — he's a direct descendant of none other than John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 1865. It took the show some time to connect Booth to, well, Booth, at least from the audiences' perspective.

The first time viewers were clued into the secret came in Season 5's "The Proof in the Pudding," where Booth and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) exchange verbal rounds over presidential assassinations. "You promised you would never mention that," Booth notes after Bones brings up his ancestor. A few episodes later, in "The Parts in the Sum of the Whole," we get a flashback to Booth and Brennan's first case together where Bones deduces the truth based simply on his bone structure.

Booth's ancestry haunts him throughout the show's 12-season run. In Season 8's "The Fact in the Fiction," he expresses his desire to time travel and save Lincoln, and in Season 11's "The Secret in the Service," he's actually excluded from a case following a background check because of what his "nutcase relative did 100-plus years ago," as he puts it. Of course, the strangest revelation about Booth's familial link to the actor-turned-assassin didn't come from "Bones" at all, but rather the vaguely-related Fox series "Sleepy Hollow."