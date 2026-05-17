Bones Needed Three Seasons To Convince Fox It Had A Loyal Audience

The popular FBI drama "Bones" is ranked as one of TVLine's best police procedural TV shows of all time. But believe it or not, it took three seasons for the show to convince its network that it was a success with a loyal audience.

Creator and showrunner Hart Hanson explained to the Los Angeles Times how he measured the show's success: "On 'Bones,' the satisfaction was, literally, the fact that we were booked to be dead before the end of the first season and the network moved us around a ton on the schedule — really, a ton. We never had four episodes in a row without being moved or pre-empted — and yet 6 million people followed us wherever." Regarding Fox's opinion of the show, he added, "I think it was in Season 3, the network realized it wasn't going to die and thought, 'Well, we might as well be nice to it.'"

In Seasons 1 and 2, "Bones" wasn't exactly top of the class when it came to its total viewership and rank among its peer shows, but it showed promise with 8.9 million viewers at No. 60 in Season 1 and a slight rise to 9.4 million viewers the following year as it climbed to No. 50. However, there were a lot of similar shows maintaining much higher ranks at the time, like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Criminal Minds."