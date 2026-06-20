Bones' Creator Was Shocked Fox Didn't Cut This Season 1 Line About Jesus

Let's talk about religion. History shows us that some people don't appreciate entertainment poking fun at their beliefs, but that didn't stop the creators of "Bones" from doing so in Season 1 of the acclaimed procedural series.

"There was a line right in the beginning of the series, [Season 1, Episode 9], that I was amazed the network let us put in," Hanson told Gold Derby in 2025. "The two of them are talking [about voodoo and Catholicism], and Booth said something like, 'We don't make zombies,' and Brennan says, 'Jesus rose from the dead after three days,' and he said, 'Jesus is not a zombie!' That's our show: Is Jesus a zombie?"

The scene epitomizes the subversive and quirky qualities that define "Bones," yet it didn't lead to overnight success for the series. In fact, "Bones" took three seasons to convince Fox it actually had an audience, but it paid off.