Why The New Henry Lasso Actor From Ted Lasso Season 4 Looks So Familiar

After three years, "Ted Lasso" is back on Apple TV, and fans of A.F.C. Richmond tuning in for the fourth season will be glad to revisit some of the fan-favorite characters — even if they aren't all played by their original actors.

While Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt have returned for this new chapter for the eccentric coach with the iconic mustache, one actor hasn't: Gus Turner, who played Henry Lasso in the first three seasons.

As seen in the season four premiere titled "Home," Ted's young son is a big part of his life in Kansas City. However, rather than the familiar face that viewers have come to know over the past few years, the character is now played by Grant Feely. This change was first revealed back in March 2025 shortly after the hopeful streaming series was renewed for another season. Although, with the first new episode finally released, now it's real.

While watching the latest events unfold, you might be asking yourself, "Where do I know Grant Feely from?" In an effort to soften the blow of big changes for Coach Lasso and his family both onscreen and behind the scenes, we have the answers you're looking for.