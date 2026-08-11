Why The New Henry Lasso Actor From Ted Lasso Season 4 Looks So Familiar
After three years, "Ted Lasso" is back on Apple TV, and fans of A.F.C. Richmond tuning in for the fourth season will be glad to revisit some of the fan-favorite characters — even if they aren't all played by their original actors.
While Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt have returned for this new chapter for the eccentric coach with the iconic mustache, one actor hasn't: Gus Turner, who played Henry Lasso in the first three seasons.
As seen in the season four premiere titled "Home," Ted's young son is a big part of his life in Kansas City. However, rather than the familiar face that viewers have come to know over the past few years, the character is now played by Grant Feely. This change was first revealed back in March 2025 shortly after the hopeful streaming series was renewed for another season. Although, with the first new episode finally released, now it's real.
While watching the latest events unfold, you might be asking yourself, "Where do I know Grant Feely from?" In an effort to soften the blow of big changes for Coach Lasso and his family both onscreen and behind the scenes, we have the answers you're looking for.
Five Nights At Freddy's
One possible project that you may recognize Grant Feely from is "Five Night's at Freddy's." In the 2023 live-action film adaptation of the acclaimed horror video game, Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games," "Bridge to Terabithia") stars as a security guard who starts working the night shift at a condemned pizzeria. Though Freddy Fazbear's Pizza was once filled with playful, happy children, the only thing you'll find there now after the gruesome murder that took place there are the possessed animatronic mascots who are continuing the killing spree.
SPOILER ALERT: Feely plays one of the five children who died at the pizza place. After serial killer William Afton (played by Matthew Lillard) murdered them, he stuffed the bodies into the animatronics and trapped their souls in the robotic bodies of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake. While Feely's character and the other children are not named in the credits, he plays the blonde ghost boy who appears to be the leader of the group. He also returns in the 2025 sequel to reprise the role.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
As popular as Freddy Fazbear is, it's probably more likely that you know Grant Feely from his role in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Although, even if you didn't watch the Prequel Trilogy sequel (or Original Trilogy prequel, depending on how you look at it), there's still a very good chance that you know the character played by the young actor. After all, plenty of people who haven't seen "Star Wars" still know who Luke Skywalker is.
That's right. Feely plays the younger version of the character made famous by Mark Hamill in George Lucas' iconic space franchise. In the Emmy-nominated streaming series starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master, Luke is still a child being raised by his Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen on Tatooine. Meanwhile, "Old Ben" Kenobi watches over his former apprentice's son from afar. But when Luke's estranged twin sister Leia is abducted by bounty hunters, he must come out of hiding and become more active with his promise to protect the Skywalker children.
Although Feely's part in the miniseries wasn't huge, it was still very cool for long-time "Star Wars" fans to see the first meeting between Luke and Obi-Wan on Tatooine.