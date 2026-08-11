Why Ser Torrhen Manderly From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) isn't managing King's Landing well by the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 3. She might have wrestled back control of the city, but the smallfolk's perception of her is anything but positive if all that graffiti is anything to go by. Thankfully, she has a few trusted advisers to keep her on the straight and narrow, like her new Master of Coin: Ser Torrhen Manderly.

Of course, a kingdom can't be run on loyalty to the crown alone, as Rhaenyra discovers that the greens have fled with all the gold. Manderly becomes her answer to managing what's left of the crown's finances as a way of shifting that responsibility to someone else — all so she can focus on revenge, power, and that all-important prophecy. But if Manderly looks familiar, that's because he's played by actor and comedian, Dan Fogler.

It's no surprise that the show has been recruiting more and more talented stars to Westeros since it has become one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max. Fogler is one of the newcomers to Season 3, alongside James Norton as Ser Ormund Hightower and Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin. Most audiences will recognize Fogler for playing Jacob Kowalski in the "Harry Potter" prequel movies, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," opposite Eddie Redmayne. But the star also has a handful of truly impressive TV shows in his resume.