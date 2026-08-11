Lucy Davis, Star Of The UK's Office, Announces She Has 'Incurable' Cancer: 'Not Scared Of Whatever Comes Next'
Lucy Davis, an acclaimed British actress who gained stateside success on shows like Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and Disney Channel's "The Villains of Valley View," has announced that she has incurable breast cancer.
"I wanted to share something with you all that I've kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now," begins Davis' heartbreaking Instagram post. "A year and a half ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones — specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo."
The 53-year-old actress' announcement then pivots to some hard-earned advice: "The initial lump that I felt wasn't a 'lump' as such, rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn't bother getting it checked. So I guess I'm saying don't ignore anything. Get everything checked out."
"As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can," Davis says. "I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there's a lot I have learned from it, and I'm grateful for that."
Addressing anyone who may be on a "similar journey," she adds, "I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose."
Lucy Davis says she's 'at peace' with her cancer diagnosis
Lucy Davis' announcement about her cancer diagnosis also includes a frank update about how she's dealing with the disease on a day-to-day basis.
"As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else," Davis writes. "Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)"
During this difficult process, Davis says that maintaining a humorous outlook has been the "most vital" component. "I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they're really good at), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person," she says. "There's nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you're unwell."
"I'm not scared of whatever comes next," Davis concludes. "I'm at peace with it. I'll see my [late dog] Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it's far harder for them than for me..I'm still going to keep up all my work for animal rights. It's so important to me. And I still would like to keep working. I'm perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life."
Davis had already received notoriety for her work in the UK — via projects like "The Office" and an adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" — before making it big in the United States on shows like Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and Disney Channel's "Villains of Valley View." On the big screen, Davis has had memorable roles in movies like "Shaun of the Dead" and "Wonder Woman."