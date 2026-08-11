Lucy Davis, Star Of The UK's Office, Announces She Has 'Incurable' Cancer: 'Not Scared Of Whatever Comes Next'

Lucy Davis, an acclaimed British actress who gained stateside success on shows like Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and Disney Channel's "The Villains of Valley View," has announced that she has incurable breast cancer.

"I wanted to share something with you all that I've kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now," begins Davis' heartbreaking Instagram post. "A year and a half ago, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones — specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo."

The 53-year-old actress' announcement then pivots to some hard-earned advice: "The initial lump that I felt wasn't a 'lump' as such, rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn't bother getting it checked. So I guess I'm saying don't ignore anything. Get everything checked out."

"As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can," Davis says. "I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there's a lot I have learned from it, and I'm grateful for that."

Addressing anyone who may be on a "similar journey," she adds, "I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose."