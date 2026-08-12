Quote Of The Day By Tom Hiddleston: 'Go Towards What Interests You And Motivates You. Get Rid Of People Who Don't Make You Feel Good...'

Tom Hiddleston knows a thing or two about complex interpersonal dynamics after playing the God of Mischief, Loki, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opposite Chris Hemsworth's Thor since 2011. He's spent a lot of time exploring the complex nature of the Asgardian thanks to getting his own time-traveling "Loki" series — which is one of the best Marvel Disney+ shows.

But even outside of his time in the MCU, Hiddleston spent time exploring Shakespearean characters onstage in theatrical performances like "Coriolanus," "Hamlet," and "Much Ado About Nothing," as well as other fascinating performances on TV. In 2016, he played Jonathan Pine in "The Night Manager," based on John le Carré's novel of the same name. The show was met by critical acclaim and earned a 91% approval score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. He returned to the role a decade later for a second season, and told Radio Times that discussions for "The Night Manager" Season 3 are "very alive right now."

In 2022, Hiddleston also starred in "The Essex Serpent" opposite Claire Danes in a gripping Gothic romance set against a murky mystery in the 1800s; it's also one of the best miniseries on Apple TV. Essentially, the actor has found a balance between turning a generic supervillain into a fascinating story of redemption (and time travel) while also embarking on passion projects and pushing his own acting abilities — which is why he's the source of today's Quote of the Day.