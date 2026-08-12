Quote Of The Day By Tom Hiddleston: 'Go Towards What Interests You And Motivates You. Get Rid Of People Who Don't Make You Feel Good...'
Tom Hiddleston knows a thing or two about complex interpersonal dynamics after playing the God of Mischief, Loki, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opposite Chris Hemsworth's Thor since 2011. He's spent a lot of time exploring the complex nature of the Asgardian thanks to getting his own time-traveling "Loki" series — which is one of the best Marvel Disney+ shows.
But even outside of his time in the MCU, Hiddleston spent time exploring Shakespearean characters onstage in theatrical performances like "Coriolanus," "Hamlet," and "Much Ado About Nothing," as well as other fascinating performances on TV. In 2016, he played Jonathan Pine in "The Night Manager," based on John le Carré's novel of the same name. The show was met by critical acclaim and earned a 91% approval score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. He returned to the role a decade later for a second season, and told Radio Times that discussions for "The Night Manager" Season 3 are "very alive right now."
In 2022, Hiddleston also starred in "The Essex Serpent" opposite Claire Danes in a gripping Gothic romance set against a murky mystery in the 1800s; it's also one of the best miniseries on Apple TV. Essentially, the actor has found a balance between turning a generic supervillain into a fascinating story of redemption (and time travel) while also embarking on passion projects and pushing his own acting abilities — which is why he's the source of today's Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Tom Hiddleston
"Go towards what interests you and motivates you. Get rid of people who don't make you feel good, who embarrass you or make you do things you don't want to do. Try not to be such a people pleaser and see where you end up."
The above quote comes from Tom Hiddleston's 2025 interview with GQ ahead of "The Night Manager" Season 2 for BBC and Prime Video. Part of the conversation centred around the 10 year gap in between the two seasons, and how the actor has put work into his "off-screen self." He explained that he faced similar thoughts much earlier on in his career, and revealed the advice that he told himself.
That internal rallying cry clearly worked, as Hiddleston landed his famed Marvel role and starred in a handful of "Avengers" movies before exploring the trickster god in more detail in the Disney+ "Loki" TV show. That's without mentioning the fact he was nominated for two Emmy awards for starring in and executive-producing "The Night Manager" Season 1 in 2016.
Deeper meaning of Tom Hiddleston's quote — Don't let negativity hold you back
Although Tom Hiddleston's quote was about trying to push himself forward at a specific time in his career, it can be applied to everyday life as well as those working in film and TV. The interests and motivation line can be applied to things like work or personal hobbies, but the real meaty part of Hiddleston's advice is about not allowing others to drag you down. That's not to say that anybody displaying negativity should be cut from your life in an instant; that'd be callous. But it's clear that Hiddleston is talking about the people who actively try to dissuade you from the things you're interested in or have a passion for.
He points out that being a people pleaser can often cause us to put aside our own feelings or interests, which can often negatively impact your life because you're then living your life to please someone else all the time. It's important not to constantly do that, especially in situations where you're compromising your own interests or prospects as a result. That's not to say you shouldn't be considerate towards the people around you, but neither should you allow yourself to be dulled by others.
Essentially, the actor is saying to really take ownership of the positive things that make you feel alive, and to not be embarrassed by them.
More quotes from Tom Hiddleston
- "Take responsibility for the consequences of your actions, & the world is yours. Everything is a choice." — From a tweet he posted in 2012
- "Every villain is a hero in his own mind and people make choices and they always justify those choices, no matter how misguided their motivation... All of [Loki's] villainy and his bad guy credentials come from something deeply vulnerable." — From a 2013 interview with Indie London
- "People will always have an idea of who they think you are, and often it's inaccurate or not wholly accurate, and you mustn't let them change your own sense of who you are. You have to plow your own furrow." — From a 2018 video with BAFTA Guru
- "Trust yourself, and trust the people who know and love you. Only you know what you've been through, what your personal experience is. So be rigorous with that. Be honest with yourself." — From a 2026 roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter