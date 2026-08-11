HBO's Harry Potter Adds Nicholas Hoult To Season 2 Cast In Key Role

"The Great" alum Nicholas Hoult has lined up another great role: He'll play Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2 of HBO's "Harry Potter" series, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.)

Gilderoy Lockhart is a pompous wizard and professor at Hogwarts; he was played by Kenneth Branagh in the second "Harry Potter" movie, 2002's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Each season of the HBO show is expected to cover one book in author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series. HBO renewed its "Harry Potter" series for Season 2 in May, with the eight-episode Season 1 — titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — set to debut this Christmas.

Hoult starred opposite Elle Fanning in the Hulu historical comedy "The Great," playing Russian emperor Peter; the role earned him an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a comedy series in 2022. He also played Tony in the first two seasons of the U.K. teen drama "Skins." On the big screen, he played villain Lex Luthor in last year's comic-book blockbuster "Superman." His other film roles include "Nosferatu," "The Menu," "X-Men: First Class," and "Mad Max: Fury Road."