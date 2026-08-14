Sheriff Country's Kelli O'Hara Also Stars In A Popular HBO Historical Drama Series

Kelli O'Hara is taking care of business as the relentless magnate Miranda Fraley on "Sheriff Country," but she plays a different type of powerful woman on another standout show. Set in the late 19th century, HBO's historical drama "The Gilded Age" revolves around wealthy society in New York City.

In all three released seasons, O'Hara plays Aurora Fane, a savvy old-money socialite who often lends a helping hand to those looking to break into upper-class life. Aurora can also skillfully match potential romantic pairings when needed, though she eventually encounters relationship turmoil of her own with her husband, Charles (Ward Horton). "She's a charity woman and she ultimately gets herself under the responsibility of having to bridge the gap between the old and the new," O'Hara told Theatrely about her character. "Aurora has to put her foot into the other waters, which I think as a character is really fun to play, it gives her a little dual personality."

With 15 Emmy nominations to its name thus far and a fourth season on the way as of this writing, HBO's "The Gilded Age" has given O'Hara a major television role alongside her recurring turn on "Sheriff Country."