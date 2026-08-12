Reacher's Friend Has Her Own Case To Solve In Trailer For Prime Video Spin-Off Neagley — Watch

Jack Reacher has taken on plenty of bad guys on his Prime Video action series — and now it's his friend Neagley's turn.

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new "Reacher" spin-off "Neagley," with Maria Sten reprising her "Reacher" role as Army veteran-turned-private eye Frances Neagley. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we see Reacher help out Neagley by punching out a few unfortunate dudes, with her telling him, "You'll always have my back." She strikes out on her own, though, when her friend Tommy is killed... and she doesn't buy the official story that his death was an accident.

The trail leads her to a farm that employs recovering drug addicts and unhoused people, led by a charismatic man — played by "Justified" alum Damon Herriman — who sounds a lot like he's running a cult. (He comes right out and says, "I am your own personal Jesus!") As more bodies start to pile up, Neagley is determined to get vengeance: "I'm gonna burn that farm to the f**king ground."