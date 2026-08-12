Reacher's Friend Has Her Own Case To Solve In Trailer For Prime Video Spin-Off Neagley — Watch
Jack Reacher has taken on plenty of bad guys on his Prime Video action series — and now it's his friend Neagley's turn.
Prime Video has released the official trailer for the new "Reacher" spin-off "Neagley," with Maria Sten reprising her "Reacher" role as Army veteran-turned-private eye Frances Neagley. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we see Reacher help out Neagley by punching out a few unfortunate dudes, with her telling him, "You'll always have my back." She strikes out on her own, though, when her friend Tommy is killed... and she doesn't buy the official story that his death was an accident.
The trail leads her to a farm that employs recovering drug addicts and unhoused people, led by a charismatic man — played by "Justified" alum Damon Herriman — who sounds a lot like he's running a cult. (He comes right out and says, "I am your own personal Jesus!") As more bodies start to pile up, Neagley is determined to get vengeance: "I'm gonna burn that farm to the f**king ground."
Neagley premieres in September on Prime Video
Maria Sten debuted as Frances Neagley during the first season of "Reacher," and her role expanded in Season 2, with Neagley calling in Reacher to help her investigate the murder of another member of their military unit. (Neagley also plays a much bigger role on the TV series than she did in the Lee Child books.) The spin-off's official synopsis describes her as "a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit." The Season 3 finale of "Reacher" set up Neagley getting her own spin-off, too.
In "Neagley," "when she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice," the synopsis continues. "Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil." The cast also includes Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole, with Alan Ritchson guest-starring as Jack Reacher.
"Neagley" debuts Wednesday, September 16 on Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping at once. That's the same day that "Reacher" wraps up its fourth season on the streamer. Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek at "Neagley," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?