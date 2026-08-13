Julie Newmar Played A Twilight Zone Villain Before Becoming Batman's Catwoman

"Of Late I Think of Cliffordville" centers around a wealthy businessman who wants to go back to his hometown as it was 50 years ago and take another crack at life. In true "The Twilight Zone" fashion, a mysterious travel agency led by Newmar's Miss Devlin magically appears and offers to make his wishes come true. Even after revealing that she is, in fact, the Devil, the businessman agrees to her terms of turning over most of his fortune.

Unsurprisingly, when the businessman goes back in time things don't turn out the way he planned. Even though he retains his memories he still makes unfortunate financial decisions that leave him broke and disgruntled. That's when Newmar's Miss Devlin returns and offers him a chance to go back to the present, with the understanding that things have changed. When he returns to where he started, he ends up as the janitor of the company he once ran.

Newmar's Devil has a lot of similarities to her Catwoman, blending a sultry approach with a fiendish motive. She mentioned her episode of "The Twilight Zone" when asked which work she was most proud of in a 2010 interview, though she'll always be best remembered for her DC role, which she's returned to several times: Newmar voiced Catwoman in 2016's "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders" and 2017's "Batman vs. Two-Face." She also voiced Bruce Wayne's mother in "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," one of the best animated "Batman" shows of all time.