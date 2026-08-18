Who Played William Shatner's Wife In His Iconic Twilight Zone Episode?

William Shatner famously gets tormented by a gremlin destroying the wing of the plane he's on in one of the most iconic episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but he wasn't flying solo. Christine White played his worried wife.

White, born in Washington D.C. on May 4, 1926, co-starred as Julia Wilson in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet." In the episode, which aired on October 5, 1963 as part of the CBS series' fifth season, she's flying alongside her husband, Shatner's Robert Wilson, for the first time since a mental breakdown he had on another airplane. When Robert starts acting crazy, claiming that there's a man on the wing, Julia tries to assure him that everything is okay while clearly worried he's having another breakdown.

White's performance is an overlooked part of one of the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone." The story needs her to be supportive of her husband while also being dismissive of his claims, ratcheting up the tension and Robert's panic as he can't get anyone to take his increasingly urgent gremlin concerns seriously.

Unlike many "Twilight Zone" actors who would go on to be huge, recognizable stars, White did not become especially famous, and her appearance in this episode is by far her most notable role. White's short obituary in The New York Times in 2013 was almost entirely about her "Twilight Zone" appearance.