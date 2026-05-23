Not a ton of pop culture from the 1960s feels as relevant as the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but maybe that shouldn't surprise us. After all, creator and host Rod Serling flat-out told us his anthology series is "timeless as infinity."

One of the best CBS shows of all time, "The Twilight Zone" uses science fiction, horror, and thriller conventions to make incendiary statements about human nature. The show took shots at its time period's biggest political controversies — things like the Cold War, the Red Scare, and the comfortable isolation of white-flight suburbia — and argued these were evergreen facets of the darkest corners of humanity.

Which episodes are the best, wildest, and most revelatory? Look no further than the 10 best episodes of "The Twilight Zone," according to IMDb.