Jesse Lee Soffer To Star In Potential Strike Force Series In The Works At CBS

Jesse Lee Soffer could be heading back to CBS for his next small-screen gig.

TVLine has confirmed that the Eye Network is developing "Strike Force" (working title), a potential drama series that Soffer — who most recently held a role on CBS' "FBI: International" — would star in and executive-produce.

Per the official logline, Soffer would play a "battle-tested DEA agent" in the possible project, who "returns home to Kansas City to lead a multi-agency strike force targeting the violent criminals now trying to exploit America's heartland."

Should "Strike Force" get picked up to series at CBS, it's tentatively slated for a spot on the network's 2027-28 lineup. (In the meantime, here's this TV season's full broadcast schedule.)