Jesse Lee Soffer To Star In Potential Strike Force Series In The Works At CBS
Jesse Lee Soffer could be heading back to CBS for his next small-screen gig.
TVLine has confirmed that the Eye Network is developing "Strike Force" (working title), a potential drama series that Soffer — who most recently held a role on CBS' "FBI: International" — would star in and executive-produce.
Per the official logline, Soffer would play a "battle-tested DEA agent" in the possible project, who "returns home to Kansas City to lead a multi-agency strike force targeting the violent criminals now trying to exploit America's heartland."
Should "Strike Force" get picked up to series at CBS, it's tentatively slated for a spot on the network's 2027-28 lineup. (In the meantime, here's this TV season's full broadcast schedule.)
Strike Force will reunite Jesse Lee Soffer and Matt Olmstead
"Strike Force" will also serve as a creative reunion between Jesse Lee Soffer and Matt Olmstead, the latter of whom will serve as writer and executive producer on the potential CBS series. Olmstead previously co-created NBC's "Chicago P.D," on which Soffer starred as Jay Halstead for 10 seasons, and executive-produced CBS' "FBI: International," where Soffer played FBI Agent Wes Mitchell during its fourth and final season.
Soffer recently returned to the #OneChicago franchise as Halstead for a three-part crossover event in March. His other TV credits include "The Mob Doctor," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "As the World Turns."
Would you watch "Strike Force" if it ends up on CBS' schedule? Tell us below!