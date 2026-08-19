One Of Futurama's Most Memed Episodes Was Inspired By The Popularity Of Apple's iPhone

Fry's "Shut up and take my money" moment in the adult animation hit "Futurama" is one of the most recognizable memes of the modern era — and it was inspired by one of the most popular devices of all time: Apple's iPhone. Writer Patric Verrone wrote the now-meme into "Attack of the Killer App," the first episode conceived for the second official run of "Futurama" after its 2003 cancellation by Fox. The show always made it a point to keep its comedy current, a difficult feat in animation when projects can take a year or more to come together. But because they had been off air six years, one of several key topical elements to catch up to was the rise of the iPhone.

"So, we thought we'd do an episode about that tech development and take advantage of the pervasive cultural phenomenon that was," Verrone explained to Cracked in 2025. "Every time a new iPhone came out, there was a line around the block to get the newest model, even though it probably had very little that was new." That inspired Verrone to write the scene where the Planet Express crew goes to the Apple Store parody Mom Store to procure some new eyePhones, where, despite their inadequacies as devices, Fry shoves a fat stack of cash at the employee and yells, "Shut up and take my money!"