Why John Sampson From Reacher Looks So Familiar

The "Reacher" three-part Season 4 premiere introduces presidential candidate, John Sampson, a guy who keeps bucking Jack Reacher's (Alan Ritchson) expectations by being more straightforward and less corrupt than you'd expect from a politician in a political thriller. It may turn out this is all an act, but three episodes in, it seems like Sampson's just as in the dark as Reacher on this new conspiracy.

If Sampson looks oddly familiar to you, it might be because you're a fan of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Sampson's actor, Marc Blucas, played Buffy's love interest, Riley Finn, in Seasons 4 and 5. Riley was hardly fans' favorite boyfriend for Buffy, especially since he'd joined the show shortly after Buffy's intense romance with Angel wrapped up. Today, fans debate whether Buffy should've ended up with Angel or Spike, with Riley rarely considered a serious option.

"I have more people hating me from 'Buffy' than I do liking me," Blucas told The Wrap in 2011. "You have two people that are tortured lovers and who are supposed to be together forever. And then Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky comes in and is like, 'I'm her new boyfriend!' There's no amount of positioning Joss [Whedon] could have done." While "Buffy" probably remains his most famous role, there's been far more to his career than that.