Quote Of The Day By Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I'm Someone Who Was Told From A Very Young Age That I Was Wrong In Some Way, Shape Or Form...'

Anya Taylor-Joy is a force to be reckoned with, and it is hard to believe that anyone would undermine her. The award-winning actor is currently starring in the Apple TV + series "Lucky," where she plays a woman fighting for survival after her husband leaves her alone to face the authorities following a heist gone wrong. Much like her character, Taylor-Joy proves time and time again that she won't allow others to determine her worth.

The British-Argentine performer turned down a Disney Channel job to star in her first major role in "The Witch" when she was 18. Thanks to her strategic career move, she won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor. Her first horror acting credit was certainly not her last, with Taylor-Joy gaining further acclaim for playing opposite James McAvoy in "Split."

The actress continued to show her range by playing a romantic lead in "Emma," a chess player in Netflix's psychological drama "The Queen's Gambit" (which earned her a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, and a SAG Award), and a renegade warrior in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." She is also using her platform to continue to champion women-led stories, like her current series: "Lucky," the Apple TV crime thriller in which she stars and executive-produces. She also will appear in "Dune: Part Three," set to premiere in theaters in December.