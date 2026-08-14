Why Shaun Docherty From Reacher Looks So Familiar

If you've already watched the Season 4 premiere of "Reacher" — the first three episodes officially dropped on Prime Video on August 12 — you may have done a double take when Detective Shaun Docherty stepped onto the screen. A Philadelphia homicide detective who brings Jack Reacher in for questioning following an incident on the subway, Docherty is played by longtime character actor Kevin Corrigan.

If you take a quick peek at his IMDb, you'll see that Corrigan has been working almost nonstop for over three decades, popping up in a variety of notable projects across cinema and the small screen. Film buffs will immediately remember him from Martin Scorsese's 1990 mobster flick "Goodfellas," for example, in which he played Michael, the younger brother of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill.

In a 2010 interview with The A.V. Club, Docherty opened up about landing that early career breakthrough — and meeting a Hollywood icon during the audition process. "I just told Scorsese what a huge fan I was," he said, "against my better judgment. I got in that moment again of meeting this giant figure that meant a lot to me, and was I gonna mess it up by showing my hand? He didn't seem to mind at all. I think he was really flattered."