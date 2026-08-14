Why Shaun Docherty From Reacher Looks So Familiar
If you've already watched the Season 4 premiere of "Reacher" — the first three episodes officially dropped on Prime Video on August 12 — you may have done a double take when Detective Shaun Docherty stepped onto the screen. A Philadelphia homicide detective who brings Jack Reacher in for questioning following an incident on the subway, Docherty is played by longtime character actor Kevin Corrigan.
If you take a quick peek at his IMDb, you'll see that Corrigan has been working almost nonstop for over three decades, popping up in a variety of notable projects across cinema and the small screen. Film buffs will immediately remember him from Martin Scorsese's 1990 mobster flick "Goodfellas," for example, in which he played Michael, the younger brother of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill.
In a 2010 interview with The A.V. Club, Docherty opened up about landing that early career breakthrough — and meeting a Hollywood icon during the audition process. "I just told Scorsese what a huge fan I was," he said, "against my better judgment. I got in that moment again of meeting this giant figure that meant a lot to me, and was I gonna mess it up by showing my hand? He didn't seem to mind at all. I think he was really flattered."
Kevin Corrigan appeared in Freaks and Geeks, Grounded for Life, and Community
Corrigan's big break kicked off an impressive big-screen streak throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He went on to play Marvin in Tony Scott's Quentin Tarantino-penned movie "True Romance," then appeared alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Michael Bay's action blockbuster "Bad Boys." He also reunited with Scorsese to play Sean Costigan in the Oscar-winning crime thriller "The Departed."
TV audiences will also recognize Corrigan from a number of roles on the silver screen. While he's recently landed guest-starring parts on shows like "Poker Face" and the recently canceled "Law & Order: Organized Crime," sitcom fans may know him either as the perpetually irresponsible Uncle Eddie Finnerty in "Grounded for Life" or drama professor Sean Garrity (a.k.a. "Professor Professorson/Professor Woolley") in "Community." He also starred alongside "Cheers" alum Rhea Perlman in her one-season wonder "Pearl," and delivered a memorable recurring performance as the mysterious bowling alley manager Sam Weiss in Fox's sci-fi drama "Fringe."
Eagle-eyed fans might also remember him as Toby, the high schooler who sells fake IDs in the short-lived cult comedy series "Freaks and Geeks." Even though he only appeared in a single episode, Corrigan shared scenes with James Franco, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini — and he even received some memorable feedback from producer Judd Apatow. "I remember not being happy with my performance. I remember feeling uptight," he told The A.V. Club. "It was funny, because Judd gave me a lot of freedom, and yet I remember feeling uptight. Like I wasn't being natural enough... He called me the next day after seeing the dailies, and he said, 'You're great. Get over it.'"