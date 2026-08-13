5 Best Moments From Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Visions" and "Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi."

Star Wars has returned to television with one of its boldest new series since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm. "Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi" is a spinoff of the three-season anthology series "Star Wars: Visions," which features short films from various animation studios telling their own tales in the Star Wars universe. "The Ninth Jedi" continues the story that began in the Production I.G. short of the same name, bringing viewers an entire season of adventures taking place in an alternate version of the galaxy far, far away.

Since Disney bought the Star Wars brand and laid out the franchise's new continuity, non-canon projects have become a rarity — especially in film and TV. "Star Wars: Visions" was the most notable exception, but, outside of the Lego Star Wars titles, "The Ninth Jedi" is the first serialized Star Wars TV series taking place entirely in its own continuity. This break with established canon has granted the series more freedom than any other Star Wars project, allowing it to realize bold new stories that needn't worry about interfering with the franchise's established timeline.

This hasn't made "The Ninth Jedi" feel any less like a traditional Star Wars series, however. The series has introduced a captivating cast of characters and produced several iconic moments during its first season, all of which combine the spirit of the Star Wars movies with the show's innovative take on Star Wars lore.