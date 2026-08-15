Quote Of The Day By Demi Lovato: 'I Think Scars Are Like Battle Wounds — Beautiful, In A Way. They Show What You've Been Through...'
Demi Lovato might've appeared in a short cameo in "Camp Rock 3," but that didn't stop her from uttering Mitchie Torres' iconic line, "She is really good!" The talented actor and singer-songwriter left an indelible mark on Disney Channel's "Golden Era," so seeing her return to the House of Mouse was nothing short of exciting for fans.
Lovato's career began by playing opposite Disney alum Selena Gomez in "Barney & Friends," later gaining a massive following for her roles in the "Camp Rock" franchise, "Sonny With a Chance," and "Princess Protection Program." On top of starring in Disney productions, she also ignited a music career, releasing nine studio albums thus far, featuring hit singles like "Give Your Heart a Break" and "Cool for the Summer." In 2012 and 2013, the two-time Grammy nominee was also a judge on "The X Factor", playing a fundamental role in the formation of Fifth Harmony.
Throughout her career, Lovato has been open about her mental health struggles and her complicated recovery journey from addiction. She survived a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and has since used her platform to help fans going through similar experiences.
She's also been a fierce advocate for better support for young performers. Lovato made her directorial debut in 2024, hosting a Hulu documentary called "Child Star," where she interviewed former child actors like Drew Barrymore and Raven-Symoné to raise awareness about the pressures of fame at an early age. Aside from a cameo appearance, Lovato also executive-produced "Camp Rock 3," ensuring that the next generation of actors joining the franchise had a positive on-set experience.
Quote of the Day by Demi Lovato
"I think scars are like battle wounds — beautiful, in a way. They show what you've been through and how strong you are for coming out of it. My tattoos say 'Stay strong.' 'Stay' on one [wrist] and 'strong' on the other. Now I'm able to look at them and be thankful for being alive. I think that I've been blessed over the past year to be able to start over."
The above quote comes from an interview Demi Lovato did with Glamour in 2011, in which she shared that the tattoos on her wrists remind her that she's a survivor. "Stay Strong" is engraved on top of her cutting scars as a symbol of endurance. Although this quote came before other mental health and addiction setbacks that Lovato encountered, it didn't lose its resonance.
With so many lessons learned, the multi-hyphenate performer has a lot of insight to offer people struggling to find their inner strength. Her own path to recovery was rocky at times, but she still found a way to carry on.
Deeper meaning of Demi Lovato's quote — Embrace Your Scars
Demi Lovato's quote is even more meaningful now. After all, no one has bounced back quite like her. The Disney alum continues to radiate positivity through her music and has celebrated some notable milestones lately. In 2025, she married singer-songwriter Jutes, with whom she has collaborated on the making of her eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck." Before the release of "Camp Rock 3," she earned two new RIAA five-times Platinum certifications for her singles "Cool for the Summer" and "Confident." She's also preparing to head back on tour in late August, promoting her album "It's Not That Deep."
Lovato continues to stay strong in more ways than one, and we can draw inspiration from her when overcoming adversity. It is never too late to start over and acknowledge that our scars (whether they're physical or emotional) are reminders of our continued growth. After all, we wouldn't get to where we are without them.
More quotes from Demi Lovato
"If you are going through that dark period, go to your family and closest friends. Don't put yourself in danger. It's very crucial that you get your feelings out, but don't ever inflict harm on your own body because your body is so sacred. I wish I could tell every young girl with an eating disorder, or who has harmed herself in any way, that she's worthy of life and that her life has meaning. You can overcome and get through anything." — From her Seventeen interview in 2011
"For a long time, I was pretending to be someone that I wasn't, and I was miserable. When I came out and said, 'I'm human, I've got problems, but I'm willing to share them,' that's when I started to really connect." — From her Teen Vogue interview in 2012
"My life motto was 'powering through it.' But when you power through your life all day, every day for 10 years, you're ignoring all that pain, or you're just trying not to self-destruct... It's not really living... I'm feeling it out as things go, but I finally feel free." — From her interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2020