5 Best Hannah Waddingham TV Shows That Aren't Ted Lasso, Ranked

While Hannah Waddingham's steely performance in "Game of Thrones" stole the spotlight against Lena Headey (more on that later), she gets a little more meat to work with as the equally villainous Magdalena in the "12 Monkeys" TV show. The Syfy series follows a group of time travelers who try to stop a group called the Army of the 12 Monkeys from unleashing a deadly pandemic. It was adapted from the mind-bending Terry Gilliam movie of the same name from 1995, but it leans in its own direction rather than the whacky bleakness of the Bruce Willis thriller.

Waddingham plays one of the senior members of the terrorist group called Magdalena, and she's incredibly intimidating during her role in Season 3. Magdalena is devoted to the cause of protecting the "Witness" — the unknown leader of the group. Because of all the alternate timelines and time traveling, the show makes it very clear Magdalena has killed scores of people in an effort to maintain the version of reality where the Witness is born and shaped by the group.

Magdalena is intensely cold as a result of her dedication to the cause, and Waddingham's performance is absolutely chilling. The prime example is how she frequently travels back in time to warn her past self of any danger to the Witness, before willingly setting herself on fire to take her own life and keep the timeline stable. It's no wonder Magdalena is so cold and calculating — she's had to watch her future self burn to death on numerous occasions.