Christy Knowings, Star Of Nickelodeon's All That, Dead At 46

Christy Knowings, an actress best known for being in the cast of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy show "All That" from 1997 to 2000, died on Tuesday, August 11. She was 46 years old.

Knowings recently experienced a severe asthma attack that left the actress with brain damage, TMZ reports. Knowings was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, April 7, where she was placed on life support until it was removed on August 11. Knowings' aunt, Tyleah Joseph, confirmed the actress' death via Facebook on Wednesday, August 12.

"Christy was a multi-talented lady," her manager Al Hill tells Variety. "Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work."

Knowings was tapped to join the cast of "All That" after she appeared in the pilot for "And Now This," a sketch comedy show produced by Rosie O'Donnell. During her time on the show, Knowings played countless characters, including news anchor Brenda Stone, homemaking show host Gloria Bankhead, airline stewardess Nancy, and vapid teenager Jessica.

Prior to appearing in 32 episodes of "All That," Knowings made her first TV appearance with a 1994 guest-starring role on the Fox police drama "New York Undercover." She would later go on to appear in three episodes of "Sesame Street."

Knowings was also a passionate musician, releasing a folk single titled "To the World" in December 2020.