Why Amisha Hoth From Reacher Looks So Familiar

Amisha Hoth has kept a low profile so far in Season 4 of "Reacher," which released its three-part premiere on August 12, 2026. Journalist Lila (Agnez Mo), who pretends to be Amisha's daughter, has handled most of her interactions with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) on her own. Even with limited screen time, though, Amisha may look familiar to some viewers.

Amisha is played by Anggun, a famous Indonesian and French singer who is more popular in Europe than she is in the United States. Releasing music in French, English, and Indonesian, Anggun's breakout moment came with her 1997 international album "Snow on the Sahara," which sold over a million copies worldwide.

Anggun has also starred as a judge on a series of Indonesian, French, and Belgian talent shows, including the Belgian version of "Starmaker." She has only more recently begun acting in earnest: earlier in 2026, she starred in the Indonesian horror film "Levitating," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was released in Indonesia in April.