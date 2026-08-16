Why Amisha Hoth From Reacher Looks So Familiar
Amisha Hoth has kept a low profile so far in Season 4 of "Reacher," which released its three-part premiere on August 12, 2026. Journalist Lila (Agnez Mo), who pretends to be Amisha's daughter, has handled most of her interactions with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) on her own. Even with limited screen time, though, Amisha may look familiar to some viewers.
Amisha is played by Anggun, a famous Indonesian and French singer who is more popular in Europe than she is in the United States. Releasing music in French, English, and Indonesian, Anggun's breakout moment came with her 1997 international album "Snow on the Sahara," which sold over a million copies worldwide.
Anggun has also starred as a judge on a series of Indonesian, French, and Belgian talent shows, including the Belgian version of "Starmaker." She has only more recently begun acting in earnest: earlier in 2026, she starred in the Indonesian horror film "Levitating," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was released in Indonesia in April.
Anggun was stunned to get a call about Reacher
In an interview with Collider, Anggun talked about being a "true fan" of "Reacher" since its first season. "My husband [and I], we were watching [Reacher]. And then we said, 'Oh goodness, what are we going to watch now? We have to wait for another year.' And then like 10 days after that, I received a call from my manager about 'Reacher.' And I was like, 'Please swear that you are not kidding.'"
Anggun continued, speaking directly to Alan Ritchson, "As a true fan, being here, it's still unreal. This is surreal." Anggun's co-star, Agnez Mo, is also an Indonesian singer not primarily known for her acting. Mo told Collider that to get her role as Lila, she went on "the first audition that I ever did after 15 years."
Amisha and Lila are the only two major characters of Season 4 to be played by musicians; the rest of the new cast members, like Marc Blucas as politician John Sampson, are all played by longtime actors. Despite their limited acting experience, Ritchson had high praise for Anggun and Mo. "You two brought it," Ritchson told them. "And you're a part of, I think, one of the best seasons we've ever made."