Bryan Cranston Made The Baywatch Team Miserable As An Antagonistic Party Boat Captain

"CHiPs," "Airwolf," "Hill Street Blues" — those are just some of the shows a young Bryan Cranston briefly appeared in while working his way up the totem pole of television. And in 1989 — a good 18 years before he became known as meth maker Walter White on "Breaking Bad" — the rising star made life miserable for the L.A. County lifeguard squad on one of the most-watched TV shows in the world.

Cranston made a guest appearance in the ninth episode of the first season of "Baywatch," titled "Cruise Ship." The episode stars series lead David Hasselhoff as top lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, alongside Parker Stevenson as Craig Pomeroy, Billy Warlock as Eddie Kramer, and Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain.

Cranston played Tom Logan, the reckless proprietor of an offshore party cruise operation called "Logan's Party Animals." Logan is a rule-breaker who doesn't give a damn about basic ocean safety, turning a blind eye to heavy drinking on the water and allowing his passengers to get way too loud and rowdy. Of course, this obnoxious behavior (which includes a bride being tossed overboard during a wedding party) doesn't sit well with the Baywatch crew, and things escalate when Logan's out-of-control boat speeds towards the Santa Monica Pier, forcing Mitch and Craig to take action.