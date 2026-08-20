Bryan Cranston Made The Baywatch Team Miserable As An Antagonistic Party Boat Captain
"CHiPs," "Airwolf," "Hill Street Blues" — those are just some of the shows a young Bryan Cranston briefly appeared in while working his way up the totem pole of television. And in 1989 — a good 18 years before he became known as meth maker Walter White on "Breaking Bad" — the rising star made life miserable for the L.A. County lifeguard squad on one of the most-watched TV shows in the world.
Cranston made a guest appearance in the ninth episode of the first season of "Baywatch," titled "Cruise Ship." The episode stars series lead David Hasselhoff as top lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, alongside Parker Stevenson as Craig Pomeroy, Billy Warlock as Eddie Kramer, and Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain.
Cranston played Tom Logan, the reckless proprietor of an offshore party cruise operation called "Logan's Party Animals." Logan is a rule-breaker who doesn't give a damn about basic ocean safety, turning a blind eye to heavy drinking on the water and allowing his passengers to get way too loud and rowdy. Of course, this obnoxious behavior (which includes a bride being tossed overboard during a wedding party) doesn't sit well with the Baywatch crew, and things escalate when Logan's out-of-control boat speeds towards the Santa Monica Pier, forcing Mitch and Craig to take action.
Bryan Cranston said he got seasick while filming his episode of Baywatch
Even though "Baywatch" is long in his past, Bryan Cranston hasn't shied away from looking back on his sun-drenched guest stint on the show. During a May 2025 appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," he fondly reflected on working with David Hasselhoff. "He's a lovely guy," Cranston shared. "I did an episode of 'Baywatch' back in the day. I think my character name was like 'drunken boat captain' or something like that."
Cranston has no issues poking fun at his early gigs, either. During a 2016 SAG Awards red-carpet interview, E! News surprised the actor by showing him a clip of his 1989 performance, which triggered a hysterical reaction. "Wow. I don't understand how that could have been overlooked for the Emmy or the SAG awards," he said. "It brings a tear to my eye every time. My goodness."
Cranston went on to reveal a funny behind-the-scenes secret about how he managed to look so genuinely miserable in the role. "The scene on the boat, no, I believe my secret for that character was that he had diarrhea," he joked. "I was on real water and I was seasick. Thanks for digging that up." Following his stint as a seasick party boat captain, Cranston went on to star as goofy family patriarch Hal in Fox's beloved sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" before delivering his career-defining performance as Walter White in AMC's critically acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," which earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and cemented his reputation as a TV legend.