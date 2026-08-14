Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis And Brett Goldstein Team With Sesame Street's Elmo And Oscar For Daily Affirmations — Watch Or Scram!

Sunny days are sweeping the clouds away on "Sesame Street," where "Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have come to play... and spread a little positivity.

TVLine can exclusively reveal a new video from Sesame Workshop, in which Sudeikis and Elmo channel their inner coaches and offer a special pep talk to all the kiddos watching at home.

"Coach Elmo and I are here to get you ready for the big game — the big game of life," Sudeikis declares. "Now remember, today and every day, the letter of the day is you. You are smart. You are capable, and you shine bright like a sunny day."

Elmo follows with an affirmation of his own: "Be yourself because no one else is you, and that is your superpower."