Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis And Brett Goldstein Team With Sesame Street's Elmo And Oscar For Daily Affirmations — Watch Or Scram!
Sunny days are sweeping the clouds away on "Sesame Street," where "Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have come to play... and spread a little positivity.
TVLine can exclusively reveal a new video from Sesame Workshop, in which Sudeikis and Elmo channel their inner coaches and offer a special pep talk to all the kiddos watching at home.
"Coach Elmo and I are here to get you ready for the big game — the big game of life," Sudeikis declares. "Now remember, today and every day, the letter of the day is you. You are smart. You are capable, and you shine bright like a sunny day."
Elmo follows with an affirmation of his own: "Be yourself because no one else is you, and that is your superpower."
Any 'fin' is possible
Of course, no Ted Lasso pep talk would be complete without one of the coach's most enduring pieces of advice. "Out there, things might get tough, and no one knows what's going to happen," Sudeikis says. "So be a goldfish and live in the moment."
Elmo takes that advice quite literally, transforming into a goldfish and declaring, "Any fin is possible."
Naturally, Goldstein, channeling his inner Roy Kent, and his old pal Oscar the Grouch can hardly stomach the sugary-sweet affirmations being delivered by Sudeikis and Elmo. But that doesn't stop Goldstein from offering all the children out there his own words of wisdom: "Don't try to meet anyone else's expectations. In fact, don't try to meet anyone at all."
Sudeikis and Goldstein's visit to "Sesame Street" comes on the heels of the Season 4 premiere of "Ted Lasso," which began streaming August 5, with new episodes rolling out each Wednesday through October 7. TVLine gave the season a "B+" review, while readers gave the Kansas City-set opener an average grade of "A."
Watch Sudeikis, Goldstein, Elmo, and Oscar deliver their daily affirmations in the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions.