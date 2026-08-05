Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis & Co. Break Down Season 4 Premiere — Plus, Why [Spoiler] Drives Ted's Big Decision

Jason Sudeikis knew that if he was going to bring "Ted Lasso" back for Season 4, he first had to answer one important question: Why return to Richmond after such a definitive ending?

The answer, the co-creator and star tells TVLine in the video interview above, required first taking viewers home to Kansas City.

"I really had started with the idea of just seeing Higgins, Keeley, and Rebecca eating barbecue," Sudeikis tells TVLine in the video interview above. "That was the image I could not get out of my head, and I just didn't think that much barbecue could travel that well from Kansas City to London — even with the fictional direct flight that we have established as canon in this artistic endeavor."

But that comedic starting point ultimately evolved into a much deeper exploration of Ted's state of mind following his return home at the end of Season 3.

"I thought it was important to see that Ted is content, just dadding the hell out of life, you know? Really trying to overcorrect in a way that I think Ted does," Sudeikis explains. "He's hiding out, and he's almost in a numb space, and that is not beneficial. If his love cup isn't full, then no one — including, most importantly to Ted, his son — is getting the overflow, because there is no overflow. And so he's depriving himself of what he loves the most until he makes the decision [to relocate with Henry and Michelle to Richmond], and then it's just like this... [intimates sigh of relief] this release at the end of the episode."

That realization also informed one of the premiere's most emotional creative decisions: making Ted's late father the driving force behind his return to Richmond.

Sudeikis says the Season 2 revelation about Ted's father's suicide had come to overshadow Ted's memories of his late father. Season 4, however, offered an opportunity to remind viewers why Ted admired Jim in the first place.

"It's exactly what his mom says to him at the end of the first episode, where it's like, 'You loved being around your dad when he was doing something he loved, and he loved being a salesman,'" Sudeikis says. "Whatever he was selling, you've got to assume it was to make their lives better. He wasn't ripping people off or anything like that, and Ted loved seeing that. And so he's like, 'Oh, I'm depriving my own son. Here I am returning in the physical [sense], but am I there emotionally? Am I there on a soul level?' Because he's certainly there in proximity, which is important as a parent, 'but I'm not thriving from within. I'm depriving instead of thriving.'" (Read TVLine's Season 4 review here.)