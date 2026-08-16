5 Green Lantern Facts That Will Help You Better Understand HBO's Lanterns

The ambitious HBO series "Lanterns," based on DC Comics' "Green Lantern" franchise, stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, a rookie space cop training under aging intergalactic peacekeeper Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler.

Stewart learns some of the dos and don'ts of being a member of the Green Lantern Corps cosmic peace force in the rural America of "Lanterns." The pair of superheroes stumble onto a conspiracy threatening to disrupt more than just Stewart's apprenticeship. The show has been compared to "True Detective," which happens to be one of the best HBO original series ever made, so the bar is already sky high.

For anyone not familiar with the literally out-of-this-world "Green Lantern" characters from DC Comics lore and its many associated adaptations — animated series, video games, films, etc. — these are a few primary facts that'll help make HBO's "Lanterns" easier to comprehend.