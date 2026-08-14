Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

This doesn't bode well for saving the universe by season's end — but it's really good news nonetheless: HBO Max has renewed "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes just four episodes into the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off's freshman run. The single-camera comedy, which hails from original series co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and Zak Penn, stars Kevin Sussman (as Stuart Bloom), Lauren Lapkus (as Denise), Brian Posehn (as Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (as Barry Kripke) — all reprising their recurring roles from the parent series.

"Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made 'The Big Bang Theory' so special," Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, said in a statement. "It's been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can't wait to continue exploring the multiverse in Season 2."