Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max
This doesn't bode well for saving the universe by season's end — but it's really good news nonetheless: HBO Max has renewed "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
The pickup comes just four episodes into the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off's freshman run. The single-camera comedy, which hails from original series co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and Zak Penn, stars Kevin Sussman (as Stuart Bloom), Lauren Lapkus (as Denise), Brian Posehn (as Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (as Barry Kripke) — all reprising their recurring roles from the parent series.
"Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made 'The Big Bang Theory' so special," Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, said in a statement. "It's been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can't wait to continue exploring the multiverse in Season 2."
More About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
In "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," comic book store owner Stuart Bloom "is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device" built by Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, and Howard Wolowitz, "accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," according to the official logline. "Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.'"
Over the course of its first four episodes, the HBO Max comedy has already welcomed back legacy cast members Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali (in Episode 1), Kaley Cuoco as Penny (in Episode 2), Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski (in Episode 3), and Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler (in Episode 4) — and that's just a few of the familiar faces who have resurfaced across multiple universes. TVLine is keeping a running tally of every returning actor from the franchise, which you can find here.
The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Are you looking forward to even more multiverse misadventures in Season 2 of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe"?