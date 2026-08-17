The Diplomat Lands Season 4 Premiere Date At Netflix — Watch A Tense Teaser ('The Fights Are Gonna Be Spicy')

"The Diplomat" has set a date for its next summit: Season 4 of the Keri Russell-led political thriller will premiere Thursday, October 15, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the new season as well — which you watch above — and in it, Kate is trying to patch things up with her husband Hal. "I'm not trying to get out of the marriage," she insists. "I'm trying to get back in." She admits to Hal that their relationship is filled with "high highs" and "really low lows": "The fights are gonna be spicy." But things still seem frosty between the pair. When Kate recites her wedding vows and tells Hal she'll be there "for better or for worse," he fires back: "Are you sure?"

In Season 4, "two marriages threaten to eat each other alive," per the official synopsis. "One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the U.S. and U.K., as well as the crumbling marriage she's trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler's conspiracy to steal Russia's most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home."