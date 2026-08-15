It's been three years since the first season of "Ahsoka" premiered on Disney+ — a show that was a sequel to "Star Wars Rebels," a spin-off of "The Mandalorian," and a legacy sequel to the prequel trilogy and "The Clone Wars" all at once. After a pretty stark cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, it's been a long wait for the next chapter. But soon enough, that wait will be over.

Season 2 of "Ahsoka" will debut Wednesday, January 20 on Disney+, it was announced at Disney's D23 Entertainment Showcase on Friday. Plus, Disney gave fans a glimpse into Season 2 with a new teaser trailer, which you can watch above. In it, we see Ahsoka get a visit from Force Anakin as Grand Admiral Thrawn declares war on the Rebel Alliance. Determined to stop the war, Ahsoka gathers her friends and confronts her past as she fights for a more peaceful future.

As production has drawn on, bits and pieces have made their way to fans. We know, for example, that Hayden Christensen will be playing Anakin Skywalker again in "Ahsoka" Season 2, and that the late Ray Stevenson's popular Baylan Skoll character has been recast with "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann. "Ahsoka" Season 2 promo images have offered more crumbs — but now, with the arrival of the trailer, fans can finally get a proper look at the new season.