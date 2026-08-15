Ahsoka Lands Season 2 Premiere Date At Disney+ — Get A Sneak Peek
It's been three years since the first season of "Ahsoka" premiered on Disney+ — a show that was a sequel to "Star Wars Rebels," a spin-off of "The Mandalorian," and a legacy sequel to the prequel trilogy and "The Clone Wars" all at once. After a pretty stark cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, it's been a long wait for the next chapter. But soon enough, that wait will be over.
Season 2 of "Ahsoka" will debut Wednesday, January 20 on Disney+, it was announced at Disney's D23 Entertainment Showcase on Friday. Plus, Disney gave fans a glimpse into Season 2 with a new teaser trailer, which you can watch above. In it, we see Ahsoka get a visit from Force Anakin as Grand Admiral Thrawn declares war on the Rebel Alliance. Determined to stop the war, Ahsoka gathers her friends and confronts her past as she fights for a more peaceful future.
As production has drawn on, bits and pieces have made their way to fans. We know, for example, that Hayden Christensen will be playing Anakin Skywalker again in "Ahsoka" Season 2, and that the late Ray Stevenson's popular Baylan Skoll character has been recast with "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann. "Ahsoka" Season 2 promo images have offered more crumbs — but now, with the arrival of the trailer, fans can finally get a proper look at the new season.
The Star Wars saga continues in Ahsoka Season 2
In addition to Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, many other familiar faces will be returning for the show's second season, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati.
Season 2 "continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy," according to the official description. "As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war."
With no more seasons coming for shows like "Skeleton Crew," "The Acolyte," or "The Book of Boba Fett," and with "Andor" having wrapped up its acclaimed run after two seasons, "Ahsoka" stands as the present standard-bearer for the live-action streaming arm of the Star Wars franchise. What that means for the future isn't entirely clear, but fans will at least have some new adventures to jump into when the series returns to Disney+ next year.