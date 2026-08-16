15 Best TV Shows With Non-Linear Narratives, Ranked

Although most shows unfold with a traditional beginning, middle, and end, just as many have played around with time in exciting and, at times, even groundbreaking ways. Whether it's through flashbacks, flash-forwards, or utilizing different points-of-view, a non-linear TV series can enhance a mystery, enrich storylines, and keep us chatting at the water cooler about what we watched last night. The very best non-linear shows don't toy with time arbitrarily, but rather use non-linearity to say something meaningful about their central theme, to the point where you couldn't imagine it unfolding any other way.

These are the best TV shows with non-linear narratives. When assembling and ranking this list, we weren't just looking for series that have a flashback episode or two. Instead, these are stories that are intimately built around their non-linearity, so much so that entire seasons are often bouncing between the past and present, unfolding from multiple perspectives, or spotlighting alternate timelines that blend seamlessly into one. Be they mysteries, comedies, or dramas, these shows experiment with story structure to keep us actively involved in the stories they're weaving.