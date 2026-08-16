15 Best TV Shows With Non-Linear Narratives, Ranked
Although most shows unfold with a traditional beginning, middle, and end, just as many have played around with time in exciting and, at times, even groundbreaking ways. Whether it's through flashbacks, flash-forwards, or utilizing different points-of-view, a non-linear TV series can enhance a mystery, enrich storylines, and keep us chatting at the water cooler about what we watched last night. The very best non-linear shows don't toy with time arbitrarily, but rather use non-linearity to say something meaningful about their central theme, to the point where you couldn't imagine it unfolding any other way.
These are the best TV shows with non-linear narratives. When assembling and ranking this list, we weren't just looking for series that have a flashback episode or two. Instead, these are stories that are intimately built around their non-linearity, so much so that entire seasons are often bouncing between the past and present, unfolding from multiple perspectives, or spotlighting alternate timelines that blend seamlessly into one. Be they mysteries, comedies, or dramas, these shows experiment with story structure to keep us actively involved in the stories they're weaving.
15. Yellowjackets
If you ever wondered what happened to the kids from "Lord of the Flies" after they made it off the island, "Yellowjackets" is the series for you. One of the best Showtime shows of all time, it begins in 1996, when a high school girl's soccer team gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a championship tournament. 25 years later, those who made it out of the woods alive are still grappling with what they did to survive, making the Donner Party look like a family barbecue.
"Yellowjackets" jumps back-and-forth between the past and present to examine the lingering effects of trauma, showing that you can never fully leave the past behind. The casting of the young castaways and their adult counterparts is on-point, not just because of their physical resemblance, but their performances, as well. Admittedly, the show was at its best early on, when it benefited from an air of suspense and mystery that wore off in later seasons. Yet, as "Yellowjackets" ends with its fourth season in 2026, we'll all be excited to see how it wraps up.
14. The Affair
The era of peak prestige television opened the door for greater experimentation even in the most modest of dramas. That was certainly true of "The Affair," which took a "Rashomon" approach to a story about domestic dissolution. The first season centers on an extramarital affair between a wannabe novelist, Noah Solloway (Dominic West), and waitress, Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson), who fall in love while Noah is vacationing in Montauk with his wife, Helen (Maura Tierney), and their four kids. Alison is struggling with her own marriage to Cole (Joshua Jackson) after the death of their child.
Each episode in the first season unfolds from two separate perspectives — Noah and Alison's — showing how the same event can be interpreted differently depending on who's remembering it. The second season expands this to show Helen and Cole's perspectives, examining the effect their respective spouse's actions have on them. The show also used flash-forwards of a murder mystery to add heightened melodrama to the story, and its final season jumped decades in the future to follow Noah and Alison's adult child, Joanie (Anna Paquin), showing the lingering effects of their affair on future generations.
13. The Afterparty
If there's one genre that benefits from non-linearity, it's murder mysteries, and "The Afterparty" keeps viewers guessing with its "Rashomon"-esque approach. When pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) is found murdered at his high school reunion afterparty, everyone is a suspect, and each episode examines a different character's perspective of what happened that night. It's up to Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) to suss out who's guilty, which is easier said than done considering everybody had a reason to hate Xavier, as is revealed through extensive flashbacks.
Season 2 of the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-executive produced series takes a similar approach with a different cast of characters, as Detective Danner investigates the murder of a recently-married billionaire, Edgar Minnows (Zach Woods), at his wedding after party. Although "The Afterparty" was canceled before its third season, the two that aired are a clever riff on a story structure that's existed since Agatha Christie. By having each episode essentially recap events from a different point-of-view, the show highlights how easily the truth can be hidden in plain sight.
12. How I Met Your Mother
Although it has one of the worst series finales of all time, "How I Met Your Mother" managed to sustain itself over nine seasons thanks to a creative take on the multi-camera sitcom. The show recounts the love life of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who remains a perpetual bachelor as his friends get married and start families. Framing the sitcom 25 years in the future, Ted (voiced by Bob Saget) tells his kids the story of how he met their mother, which becomes a source of tension as his younger self navigates various romances before finally meeting the one (or so we think, hence that reviled finale).
Unlike most multi-camera sitcoms, "How I Met Your Mother" employed non-linear narrative devices to break up the three act structure that existed since the days of "I Love Lucy." Using flashbacks, quick cutaways, and multiple perspectives, the show depicts and re-creates various events throughout the course of 22-minute episodes, developing a kaleidoscopic story construction that's difficult to pull off in front of a live studio audience (hence why the show was taped in advance before being played for a laugh track). The effect can be dizzying at times, but mostly exhilarating.
11. The Fall of the House of Usher
Mike Flanagan has regularly used non-linear storytelling to enhance horror and build suspense in his films and TV shows. Like his "Haunting of Hill House" adaptation, his take on Edgar Allan Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher" jumps back-and-forth between two different timelines to explore how the past lingers in the present. In 1953, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals CEO, Roderick Usher (Zach Gilford), rises to power alongside his ambitious twin sister, COO Madeline Usher (Willa Fitzgerald). In 2023, the aging Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (Mary McDonnell) are plagued by the mysterious Verna (Carla Gugino), who has been with them in one form or another throughout the years.
Although it's called "The Fall of the House of Usher," Flanagan takes bits and pieces from various Poe classics, with each episode lifting its title from one of the author's famously grim short stories. Setting the show in the recent past as opposed to the 1800s, when Poe authored his works, gives it a timeless quality, proving that many of the themes Poe was working from are just as relevant today as they were then. The story's non-linear structure shows the ways in which the moral rot of the rich has rippled throughout time, haunting us like a raven.
10. Dark
Netflix has become the go-to streaming service for international television, helping audiences overcome their fear of subtitles. The German series, "Dark," forced audiences to do more than just read, as its complex narrative jumped around an interconnected time-travel cycle. That may sound like a steep hill to climb, but the series managed to stick the landing throughout its three season run, pulling off the hat trick of being convoluted without becoming confusing.
It all starts when two children go missing in a small German town, exposing a dark history that spans generations. Beginning in the present day, the action doubles back through time as the town's inhabitants discover a wormhole beneath a nuclear power plant. As the families search for their missing children, they transport themselves through the past, present, and future, from 1954 to 2050. The show jumps back and forth through time, as new layers of the mystery are revealed, and the intricate web of characters becomes increasingly tangled. More than just a way to create suspense, the non-linear structure in "Dark" makes it clear that the past continues to haunt us.
9. This Is Us
Most non-linear TV shows are based around a complex narrative, jumbling the timeline to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as a riddle unfolds. "This Is Us" is ultimately a story about growing up, getting married, raising families, and everything in-between. The first episode follows expectant parents, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore), twins Kate and Kevin (Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley), and businessman Randall (Sterling K. Brown). It isn't revealed until the very end that Jack and Rebecca are Kate and Kevin's parents, and they adopted baby Randall when their third child died, and he was abandoned by his father, William (Ron Cephas Jones).
As "This Is Us" went along, it unfolded over multiple timelines, and hinted at mysteries about how Jack died, who Kevin would eventually marry, and what happened to Randall's birth mother. Although that approach might sound emotionally manipulative, creator Dan Fogelman nevertheless managed to pull at our heartstrings while he was keeping us guessing. It just goes to show that a series doesn't need to be sci-fi to be non-linear.
8. Sharp Objects
In bringing Gillian Flynn's bestseller, "Sharp Objects," to television, creator Marti Noxon and director Jean-Marc Vallée replicate the non-linear structure that kept readers turning the pages. Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, a crime reporter who returns to her small Southern hometown after a stay in rehab. As she investigates the murder of two small girls, Camille finds herself at odds with her socialite mother, Adora Crellin (Patricia Clarkson), who pours salt over old wounds. During her investigation, Camille confronts her demons, which re-emerge through the details of the case.
Although the non-linear structure serves as a means of enhancing the mystery, the real function of the show's jumbled timeline is to put audiences in Camille's mind, which is scarred by trauma and decades of addiction. Using rapid fire cuts and shifting timelines, Vallée shows how Camille's haunted childhood keeps rearing its ugly head as she investigates a crime committed against children. In that way, the series presents the ways in which cycles of abuse repeat themselves, and how difficult it can be to let go of past traumas.
7. The Last of Us
Video game adaptations are notoriously tricky, as nothing can match the experience of actually playing a game as opposed to watching one. In bringing "The Last of Us" to TV, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann never try to replicate the experience of playing the game, but rather expand upon its core themes. Set decades after a mass fungal infection leads to societal collapse, the series primarily follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a rebellious teen who shows signs of immunity to the disease, and her protector, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).
"The Last of Us" doubles back through time to depict the roots of the pandemic, as well as the trauma that brought Joel and Ellie together. Throughout its run, the series expanded its scope to include multiple perspectives, with the third season ready to reset the timeline to focus on Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) side of Season 2, who seeks revenge against Joel for an act of violence meant to save Ellie. No matter who it's centered on, "The Last of Us" uses its source material to explore the price of unconditional love, which is made more pronounced through its flashbacks.
6. True Detective
Although not every season is non-linear, "True Detective" played around with timelines in its first and third seasons to show how memories can become foggy over time. Season 1 of the HBO limited series was framed around homicide detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), who are interviewed in 2012 about a homicide they investigated between 1995 and 2002. Season 3 takes place over three different decades, as an aging detective, Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali), recounts a case of two missing children that spanned the 1980s and 1990s.
Seasons 1 and 3 of "True Detective" unfold across three separate timelines, adding to the mystery of where we are at any given point in the investigation. This isn't a means of causing confusion, but rather a way to show how memory functions, as each detective remains haunted by a case they're still trying to solve in the present day. At its very best, "True Detective" interrogated our own perceptions of the truth as we put together the pieces of its intricate puzzle.
5. The Haunting of Hill House
Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, "The Haunting of Hill House," has been oft adapted, including twice as a feature film. While both 1963 and 1999's "The Haunting" remain relatively faithful to Jackson's book, Mike Flanagan took a looser approach with his Netflix limited series, exploring how the horrors inflicted on the occupants of that house continue to haunt them long after they left it. It begins in 1992, when Hugh and Olivia Crain (Henry Thomas and Carla Gugino) move into the decaying Hill House with the hopes of flipping it. The longer they stay, the eerier things get, and the Crain family eventually flees when paranormal activity leads to a tragic loss.
In the present day, the adult Crain children are grappling with the events from their childhood, and hash things out during a reunion with their estranged father (Timothy Hutton). Flanagan would employ a similar non-linear structure in the sequel series, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," which also served to dramatize the fact that childhood traumas turn into festering adult wounds. Each episode hinted at a new horror still to come, which kept audiences binging until the very end ... even after the sun went down.
4. Watchmen
Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon's "Watchmen" is so dense and sprawling that a single film can barely contain it (hence why Zack Snyder's 2009 adaptation received such a mixed response), so Damon Lindelof decided to spread his take out across a nine episode limited series – one of HBO's very best, in fact. Far from a faithful adaptation, Lindelof made what he described as a "remix" of the seemingly unadaptable comic, setting his story 34 years after the events of the book to examine the role of superheroes in our modern world. He also incorporated the historical Tulsa race massacre of 1921, showing how racism of the past continues to persist.
Lindelof's "Watchmen" is mainly focused on Angela Abar (Regina King), a Tulsa police detective who moonlights as the masked Sister Night. Angela's investigation into the murder of police chief Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) leads her to the Seventh Kavalry, a white supremacist group inspired by the writings of Rorschach, one of the original Watchmen. Weaving back and forth through time to re-contextualize the heroism of Rorschach's comrades, Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) and Silk Spectre (Jean Smart), Lindelof interrogates the very idea of vigilantism, and how its influence can either be used for good or subverted for evil.
3. Damages
Few TV genres have been as durable as the legal drama, the vast majority of which follow a basic formula established all the way back in the days of "Perry Mason" (the one with Raymond Burr, not the Matthew Rhys reboot). "Damages" upends that blueprint by employing a non-linear structure, adding an extra layer of narrative deception to match its lead characters. Each season begins with a flash-forward to a shocking future event before doubling back to the beginning, with the subsequent episodes filling in the gaps as to what led up to that opening scene.
Centered on ruthless attorney Patty Hewes (Glenn Close) and law school graduate Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne), "Damages" was a mystery wrapped in a puzzle wrapped in an enigma. Each episode misled viewers by placing red herrings within its flash-forwards, pulling the rug out from under them just when they thought they were beginning to piece its complicated timeline together. Rather than deceiving audiences, this structure forced fans to pay close attention to the clues that were being fed to them, ultimately rewarding all their hard work with the final episode.
2. Westworld
If there's one thing Jonathan Nolan and his filmmaking brother, Christoper, know, it's how to play around with time. It's little wonder that Jonathan would take a non-linear approach to his TV adaptation of Michael Crichton's sci-fi western film. Set mostly inside a western theme park populated by androids, "Westworld" imagines a future where the wealthy can indulge their wildest fantasies without fear of reprisal ... that is, until, the machines rise up against their human oppressors. But that's just the set-up for a recursive narrative that loops through various timelines, perspectives, and settings across the past, present, and future.
With its large cast of characters, multiple timelines, and dense lore, "Westworld" demands your full attention, and later seasons were criticized for their complicated, opaque plotting. Perhaps everything would've become clear with its planned fifth season, but HBO canceled the series before Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy could wrap up their story (although "Westworld" may not be as over as we thought). While it may be confusing, the show's timelines serve as a meta-textual comment on the nature of storytelling itself, which, in many ways, serves the same function as the theme park.
1. Lost
When it comes to non-linear TV shows, there's no competing with "Lost," which helped popularize the use of non-linear storytelling in the television format. From the moment Flight 815 crash-landed on that island, viewers knew they weren't in for a typical castaway drama. Instead, the ABC series kept us on our toes with flashbacks, flash-forwards, and even a flash-sideways, taking the action off of the island and into the realm of the unknown.
Early on, "Lost" creators Damon Lindelof, J. J. Abrams, and Jeffrey Lieber used flashbacks to delve into the past lives of the crash survivors, adding context to what led them to each other. Later, flash-forwards were employed to keep us guessing as to how they made it off the island, and why they needed to return. In the final season, an alternate timeline known as a "flash-sideways" explored what might've happened had the plane crash never occurred, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the already cryptic narrative. The result was a genre-defining sci-fi series that expanded the narrative possibilities of television, in general.