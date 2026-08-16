Prime Video Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon
The Prime Video fall 2026 schedule is looking promising for fans of comedy, romance, horror, and genre defining sci-fi TV shows. Not only is "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returning for its third season, but Maria Sten is leading "Neagley," the first spinoff from Prime Video's action hit, "Reacher." Mike Flanagan's modern take on Stephen King's "Carrie" is also on the horizon, and it'll be interesting to see if it lands on the list of best horror TV shows like some of his previous work.
We've listed all the movies and TV shows heading to Prime Video in chronological order. Don't worry — we'll also keep it updated in the coming months, especially since the streamer hasn't announced much for December just yet. Looking for something specific to watch while you wait for a particular release? Sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter, delivered to your inbox each morning.
Prime Video fall schedule: September
- "The Runner" — Action movie starring Gal Gadot — September 2
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"The Grand Tour" — Reality motor series starring Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman, and Thomas Holland — September 4
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"Drawn Together" — Romantic thriller movie — September 9
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"Honor Thy Mother" — Philippine family drama series — September 11
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"A Love Other Than Yours" — Romantic Korean drama — September 12
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"Neagley" Season 1 — "Reacher" spinoff series starring Maria Sten — September 16
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"You + Me — Against the World" — Romantic drama movie — September 18
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"The Love Hypothesis" — Romantic comedy movie starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman — September 23
Prime Video fall schedule: October
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"Carrie" — Horror series from Mike Flanagan based on the Stephen King book — October 7
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"Love of Your Life" — Romantic drama movie starring Margaret Qualley and Gabriel Basso — October 14
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"Helluva Boss" Season 3 — Adult animated musical series — October 14
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"Masterplan" — Heist movie starring Stanley Tucci — October 16
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"The Terminal List" Season 2 — Action thriller starring Chris Pratt — October 21
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"Last One Laughing Halloween Special" — Comedy game show hosted by Jimmy Carr — October 23
Prime Video fall schedule: November
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"The Greatest" — Sports drama biopic series about Muhammed Ali — November 4
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"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 — fantasy drama prequel starring Morfydd Clark — November 11
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"The Chosen" Season 6 — Biblical drama about the life of Jesus — November 15
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"Madden" — Sports drama biopic movie about John Madden starring Nicolas Cage — November 18
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"Blade Runner 2099" — Science-fiction sequel series starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer — November 25
Prime Video fall schedule: December
"The Man with the Bag" — Christmas movie starring Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger — December 2