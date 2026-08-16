Prime Video Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon

The Prime Video fall 2026 schedule is looking promising for fans of comedy, romance, horror, and genre defining sci-fi TV shows. Not only is "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returning for its third season, but Maria Sten is leading "Neagley," the first spinoff from Prime Video's action hit, "Reacher." Mike Flanagan's modern take on Stephen King's "Carrie" is also on the horizon, and it'll be interesting to see if it lands on the list of best horror TV shows like some of his previous work.

We've listed all the movies and TV shows heading to Prime Video in chronological order. Don't worry — we'll also keep it updated in the coming months, especially since the streamer hasn't announced much for December just yet. Looking for something specific to watch while you wait for a particular release? Sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter, delivered to your inbox each morning.