Lanterns' Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Discuss Hal And John's Complicated Relationship: Mortality, Mentorship, And More — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 premiere of "Lanterns." Proceed accordingly.

On the outside, Hal Jordan may seem like a roll-with-it, no-worries type of superhero. The hair! The quips! The apparent distaste for ironing his clothing! But Kyle Chandler, who plays interplanetary space cop Green Lantern in HBO's "Lanterns," says there's a lot more to Hal — and what he thinks about his new trainee, John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre) — than you might suspect.

As we saw in Sunday's series premiere (read a full recap), Hal initially is under the impression that showing John the ropes is "just something that's gonna pass by," Chandler tells me in the video above. "I mean, yeah, OK, they say that [John's] the guy, but he's not going to be able to do the job, and I don't have to worry too much about it. I've been doing this thing for a long time, and I can tell right away. I'm like, 'The kid's tough. He's got this and that, but he ain't going to be able to figure this out.' Slowly but surely, a relationship forms, and things move on. And that's the fun of the whole story."

Pierre smiles as he, with extreme tact, notes the training methods Hal employs are "not how John would do it." So Stewart has to employ every bit of his military training to "put his emotions on the back burner. He has to lead, not with his heart, he can't lead with his spirit, he has to lead with a very objective mind and not be offended, not find anything egregious. He has to really just sit on a lot of the things that he's feeling."