Casting News: Industry Adds 7 To Final Season, Scrubs Casts SNL Vet As New Chief Resident, And More

HBO's "Industry" has announced its final batch of new hires ahead of its fifth and final season.

Dianna Agron ("Glee"), Sam Riley ("Mint"), Cary Elwes ("M.I.A."), Jessica Brown Findlay ("Downton Abbey"), Luke Manley ("Marty Supreme"), Bally Gill ("Slow Horses"), and Eduard Poliakov ("On Drive") have boarded the financial drama, joining previously announced cast member Zosia Mamet ("Girls").

According to Deadline, Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company, while Elwes will portray investor Padgett Stillman. Riley will play "elusive British businessman" Solomon Kerr; Findlay has been cast as Marina St. Clair, a family friend of Sir Henry Muck; Gill will assume the part of charismatic left-wing politician Nikesh Shah; and Manley and Poliakov will play traders Stevie Delmonte and Olexij Kovalchuk, respectively.

A premiere date for Season 5 has not yet been revealed.