Casting News: Industry Adds 7 To Final Season, Scrubs Casts SNL Vet As New Chief Resident, And More
HBO's "Industry" has announced its final batch of new hires ahead of its fifth and final season.
Dianna Agron ("Glee"), Sam Riley ("Mint"), Cary Elwes ("M.I.A."), Jessica Brown Findlay ("Downton Abbey"), Luke Manley ("Marty Supreme"), Bally Gill ("Slow Horses"), and Eduard Poliakov ("On Drive") have boarded the financial drama, joining previously announced cast member Zosia Mamet ("Girls").
According to Deadline, Agron is playing Skip Binksy, CFO of a wellness tech company, while Elwes will portray investor Padgett Stillman. Riley will play "elusive British businessman" Solomon Kerr; Findlay has been cast as Marina St. Clair, a family friend of Sir Henry Muck; Gill will assume the part of charismatic left-wing politician Nikesh Shah; and Manley and Poliakov will play traders Stevie Delmonte and Olexij Kovalchuk, respectively.
A premiere date for Season 5 has not yet been revealed.
In other casting news...
- ABC's "Scrubs" revival has enlisted John Higgins (of "Saturday Night Live" trio Please Don't Destroy) to recur in Season 2 (premiering Wednesday, September 30) as Grant, the hospital's chief resident and a thorn in J.D.'s side.
- Stephanie Koenig ("English Teacher") has boarded Season 3 of Apple TV's Seth Rogen-Rose Byrne comedy "Platonic," Deadline reports. She'll play Alex, a new hire at Charlie's law firm.
- Season 34 Mirrorball champion Witney Carson — who is pregnant with Baby No. 3 — will be paired with "Jimmy Kimmel Live" sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez for "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35, premiering Tuesday, September 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America."
- Fox has revealed five themed nights for "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 2 ahead of its Monday, September 21 premiere:
- Reality Villains: Big Ed, Bob the Drag Queen, Monica Garcia, Richard Hatch, Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Christine Quinn, Tom Sandoval
- 8 More Degrees of Jane: Yvette Nicole Brown, Kate Flannery, Billy Gardell, Loni Love, Kevin McHale, Melissa Peterman, Paul Scheer, Scott Wolf
- Ballers: Tiki Barber, Brandi Chastain, Michael Irvin, Jonathan Papelbon, Jalen Rose, Nick Swisher, Sheryl Swoopes, Nick Young
- Fright Night: Linda Blair, Kimberly J. Brown, Kane Hodder, Heather Langenkamp, Heather Matarazzo, Cassandra Peterson, Mekhi Phifer, Mena Suvari
- Power Couples: RGIII & Grete Griffin, Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon, Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker, Alexa PenaVega & Carlos PenaVega
- PBS has revealed the celebrity lineup for "Finding Your Roots" Season 13 — premiering Tuesday, January 12, 2027 — including actors Elizabeth Banks, Carrie Coon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ilana Glazer, Nikki Glazer, David Alan Grier, Ashley Judd, Randall Park, Wendell Pierce, Danny Ramirez, Natasha Rothwell, Allison Williams, and Noah Wyle, entrepreneur Mark Cuban, musician Melissa Etheridge, artist Kerry James Marshall, and entertainment icons Bette Midler and Rita Moreno.