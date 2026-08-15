First Scrubs Season 2 Trailer Reveals TV's Scott Foley Is Back As Elliot's Ex Sean

J.D. might say "nobody cares," but we do, Sean. We do.

ABC revealed the first teaser trailer for "Scrubs" Season 2 (its 11th season overall) at D23, which confirms that TV's Scott Foley — fresh off his gnarly exit from "Will Trent" — will reprise his original series role as Elliot's on-again/off-again boyfriend Sean Kelly — and yes, he'll be dating Elliot again. (No word yet if we'll see Elizabeth Banks' Kim this season, who was dating Sean in Season 8 and is also the mother of J.D.'s son Sam.)

He's one of several familiar faces seen in the promo, which also features the returns of Judy Reyes (Carla), John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox), and Christa Miller (Jordan), plus Rachel Bilson, who was introduced in the revival's Season 1 finale as J.D.'s new love interest, Charlie.

Also glimpsed in the promo: Keyla Monterroso Mejia ("The Studio"), who will recur in Season 2 as surgical nurse Mimi (per Deadline).

They all join returning series regulars Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Donald Faison (Turk), as well as newly promoted series regular Ava Bunn (Tosh). Also returning this fall are Vanessa Bayer (Sibby), Jacob Dudman (Asher Green), David Gridley (Blake Lewis), Robert Maschio (The Todd), Layla Mohammadi (Amara Hadi), Amanda Morrow (Dashana Trainor), and Michael James Scott (Nurse Dubois).