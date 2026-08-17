Lanterns Premiere's Ending Infuriated Some DC Comics Fans Online

The "Lanterns" premiere on HBO takes a big green swing by the end of the episode, and some DC Comics fans are categorically not happy with the direction the comic book series is going in. The show mainly follows the uneasy dynamic between seasoned superhero Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Green Lantern Corps rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), as the pair investigate a mass shooting in Rushville, Nebraska where aliens might be involved.

The episode's closing moments pull the rug out from under the audience in a scene set ten years later, as Stewart is called back to the rural U.S. setting of "Lanterns" to find his mentor dead — and his ring missing. Yes, HBO just killed off one of the main Green Lanterns in the first episode. Several DC fans are infuriated by the shock twist, with one person writing on X, "If it turns out to be permanent, it's just another fumble by Gunn's DCU and a great disservice and waste of Hal Jordan."

Another user added, "This universe is an insult to every DC fan in existence. F*** the DCU." A third wrote, "Bruh why is Hal Jordan dead episode 1 WTF." The anger is understandable since audiences have only just met the DCU's Jordan, who was the primary version of Green Lantern for many years in the comics before Stewart and Guy Gardner were introduced. However, it's all part of the plan.