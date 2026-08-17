Why Claire Bennet Wasn't In Heroes Reborn, According To Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday, August 16, 2026, leading to a wave of tributes to the "Heroes" star from audiences and Hollywood colleagues alike. The 36-year-old was best known for playing cheerleader Claire Bennet on the NBC series and was the focus of the show's now-iconic tagline: "Save the cheerleader, save the world." But despite being integral to the franchise, Panettiere didn't return for the 2015 revival series, "Heroes Reborn."
Before the show aired, the actor told Cosmopolitan she hadn't been asked to return and had "nothing to do with it," adding that she found out it was in the works only when her cousin told her about it. "It's a little bit of an interesting feeling because you go, 'That was our show, our home, our family,' something that we had a major part in creating as well," she explained. "I hope that they don't have somebody else playing our characters, that would be a little dagger in the heart. But, you never know. I wish them success in it, for sure."
"Heroes" had one of the best first seasons of TV, with "Heroes Reborn" picking up the original series' story rather than rebooting the franchise from scratch. Several original cast members returned, including Jack Coleman as Claire's father, Noah Bennet, Masi Oka as Hiro, Greg Grunberg as Matt, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohinder, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as the Haitian, René. Even without Panettiere, Claire remained important to the mythology of the revival series.
Claire Bennet remained crucial to Heroes Reborn, even without Hayden Panettiere
NBC canceled "Heroes" in 2010 after Season 4, which ended with Claire Bennet publicly revealing to the world that superpowers existed by jumping from a Ferris wheel and regenerating her body in front of a crowd. At a 2015 Television Critics Association panel (via IGN), showrunner Tim Kring said the moment sets "everything into motion" for "Heroes Reborn." The revival series explores the ramifications of Bennet outing superheroes, as a shady company starts hunting evolved humans following a terrorist attack.
Although Bennet's actions are a catalyst for the show, she dies off-screen a year before "Heroes Reborn" begins. The revival explains that she died during childbirth when her son, Nathan Bennet (Robbie Kay), absorbed her powers. At the time, Kring told The Hollywood Reporter: "There were only a couple that we would have wanted to get that were unavailable because they were involved in other things." Kring's comments left it unclear whether Hayden Panettiere's absence was story-driven or a matter of availability.
In the "Heroes Reborn" series finale, Bennet's twin children are the ones who save the world by combining their powers to stop a devastating solar flare from scorching the planet. To do so, they have to channel their powers through their grandfather, Noah Bennet. The Bennet family therefore remains vital to the revival's story through the very end.