Why Claire Bennet Wasn't In Heroes Reborn, According To Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday, August 16, 2026, leading to a wave of tributes to the "Heroes" star from audiences and Hollywood colleagues alike. The 36-year-old was best known for playing cheerleader Claire Bennet on the NBC series and was the focus of the show's now-iconic tagline: "Save the cheerleader, save the world." But despite being integral to the franchise, Panettiere didn't return for the 2015 revival series, "Heroes Reborn."

Before the show aired, the actor told Cosmopolitan she hadn't been asked to return and had "nothing to do with it," adding that she found out it was in the works only when her cousin told her about it. "It's a little bit of an interesting feeling because you go, 'That was our show, our home, our family,' something that we had a major part in creating as well," she explained. "I hope that they don't have somebody else playing our characters, that would be a little dagger in the heart. But, you never know. I wish them success in it, for sure."

"Heroes" had one of the best first seasons of TV, with "Heroes Reborn" picking up the original series' story rather than rebooting the franchise from scratch. Several original cast members returned, including Jack Coleman as Claire's father, Noah Bennet, Masi Oka as Hiro, Greg Grunberg as Matt, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohinder, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as the Haitian, René. Even without Panettiere, Claire remained important to the mythology of the revival series.