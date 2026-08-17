5 Best Hayden Panettiere TV Shows, Ranked

A collective mourning has begun for actress Hayden Panettiere after it was announced on August 16 that she died at just 36 years old. Millennials in particular remember growing up with her as she rose to fame, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable actresses of our time. Beyond the characters she portrayed in movies like "Remember the Titans," "Ice Princess," and the "Scream" franchise, much of Panettiere's most memorable work came from her television roles.

Panettiere got her start on television via the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live," playing Sarah Roberts from 1994 to 1997, which she followed up with a role on CBS' "Guiding Light," playing Lizzie Spaulding from 1996 to 2000. But her breakthrough TV acting role came in the form of superhuman cheerleader Claire Bennett on NBC's "Heroes" from 2006 to 2010. After spending several years doing voice-acting roles in video games and starring in films, Panettiere returned to primetime television to star on the ABC series "Nashville" from 2012 to 2018.

Below, we rank Panettiere's top five TV roles. Drop a comment with your own favorites after you read through our list.