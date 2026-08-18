Slow Horses Reveals Olivia Cooke's Return As Sid In Season 6 Trailer

Some spies always find a way to come back... even from beyond the grave.

Apple TV has released the official trailer for Season 6 of the acclaimed spy drama "Slow Horses" (premiering Wednesday, September 16), and in it, we catch a glimpse of a familiar face: Olivia Cooke's character Sid Baker, who was supposedly killed off back in Season 1. At the end of the trailer — which you can watch above — Gary Oldman's spy chief Jackson Lamb asserts that "we've all faked our own death at one time or another," and then River is stunned to see Sid standing at the top of a staircase, where she simply says: "Hello, River."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jackson shows up at the home of MI5 director Diana Taverner with a question: "Do you know anything about why my Slow Horses keep turning up dead?" Indeed, an alarming number of Lamb's spies are getting knocked off, and "everyone who has ever worked at Slough House is being targeted." Lamb orders his team to hide out in a safe house and stay off their phones until the danger subsides — but of course, the Slow Horses were never great at following orders.