Save The Dates: Bonus Adults Episode, Slow Horses Season 6, And More

One more and it's a trend.

Following the surprise release of "The Bear" prequel episode "Gary," FX is once again looking to the past: The network will drop a bonus prequel episode of "Adults" ahead of the comedy's Season 2 premiere.

Written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw and directed by Jonathan Krisel, "Marathon Day" will air Friday, July 31 on FXX and stream on Hulu at 1 p.m. (For a limited time, the episode will also be available on Hulu's YouTube channel, and FX's TikTok and Instagram accounts.)

Per FX, the prequel episode "introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker's origin story." It precedes Season 2 of the Gen Z hangout comedy, which premieres Thursday, August 27 at 9 p.m., with all eight episodes dropping at once on Hulu. (Season 2 will also get a linear airing on FXX, after airing on FX last season, with two episodes airing each week.)