Save The Dates: Bonus Adults Episode, Slow Horses Season 6, And More
One more and it's a trend.
Following the surprise release of "The Bear" prequel episode "Gary," FX is once again looking to the past: The network will drop a bonus prequel episode of "Adults" ahead of the comedy's Season 2 premiere.
Written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw and directed by Jonathan Krisel, "Marathon Day" will air Friday, July 31 on FXX and stream on Hulu at 1 p.m. (For a limited time, the episode will also be available on Hulu's YouTube channel, and FX's TikTok and Instagram accounts.)
Per FX, the prequel episode "introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker's origin story." It precedes Season 2 of the Gen Z hangout comedy, which premieres Thursday, August 27 at 9 p.m., with all eight episodes dropping at once on Hulu. (Season 2 will also get a linear airing on FXX, after airing on FX last season, with two episodes airing each week.)
In other scheduling news...
* "Slow Horses" Season 6 — adapted from "Joe Country" and "Slough House," the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series — will premiere Wednesday, September 16 on Apple TV. Weekly episode drops will culminate in an October 21 finale. Per Apple, Season 6 "sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."
* The Ryan Gosling blockbuster "Project Hail Mary" will make its streaming debut Thursday, June 18, exclusively on MGM+.
* HBO has released a trailer for the Larry David sketch-comedy series "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness." The seven-episode limited series premieres Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m.
* Netflix has released the full-length trailer for its "Little House on the Prairie" reboot. All eight episodes begin streaming Thursday, July 9. The series has already been renewed for Season 2.