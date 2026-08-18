Hayden Panettiere Played Two Different Characters On Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Lots of major movie stars have appeared in "Law & Order" over the years, with guest spots in the long-running NBC franchise's various shows becoming a right of passage for many actors. The late "Heroes" and "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere is one of a select few actors to have played different characters in the same "Law & Order" show, appearing in two episodes of "Special Victims Unit" that aired years apart.

Panettiere was still a child when she did her first "SVU" episode. She played Ashley Austin Black in "Abuse," which aired on January 26, 2001 in the middle of the show's second season, when Panettiere was just 11 years old. Ashley and her brother Corbin have famous parents, former rock band lead singer Jared Black and well-known country music star Ricki Austin. Benson and Stabler are called in to investigate when Corbin is hit by a car and killed on his birthday while running away from a suspicious man, suspecting parental neglect.

Ashley develops a bond with Benson, who, being one of the smartest TV detectives of all time, picks up on something being not quite right. The fact that the child clings to her on top of all the bumps and bruises on her body makes Benson suspect abuse. However, in the end it transpires that Ashely has been injuring herself in a misguided attempt to get attention from her parents. It's also revealed that the suspicious man was actually Corbin's biological father, who had been attempting to form a relationship with his son.