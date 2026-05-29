15 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On Law And Order
A "Law & Order" acting debut is probably the least extraordinary story in Hollywood. At this point, appearing somewhere within the franchise feels less like a milestone and more like a rite of passage for working actors. Since 1990, "Law & Order" has produced six spin-offs and more than 1,000 television episodes, helping launch the careers of many notable actors working today.
Most commonly, these actors will go from guest star to series lead on a series within a handful of years. Every once in a while, however, a former "Law & Order" scene-stealer goes on to become a major movie star. Academy Award winners and blockbuster heavyweights alike have benefitted from an early turn in the world of Dick Wolf — and two of them even went on to become two of the highest-grossing film actors of all time. Below, we've compiled a list of the 15 biggest movie stars to come out of the franchise — or, in some special cases, join it at the height of their fame.
Julia Roberts
While many of the stars below used "Law & Order" as an early career stepping stone, Julia Roberts joined the franchise from a very different position. Roberts had already earned two Academy Award nominations for "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman" when she appeared in a 1999 episode of the flagship series. How and why did she join the cast? It may have had something to do with the fact that she was dating series regular Benjamin Bratt at the time.
Then again, the opportunity was mutually beneficial. She lent her star power to the franchise at the height of her career, and in return got the rare opportunity to play against type. In Season 9, Episode 20, "Empire," she plays Katrina Ludlow, a murderous charity organizer who gets a little too close to Bratt's Detective Rey Curtis.
Roberts' performance earned her the first Emmy nomination of her career in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category. In June 2001, a few months after Roberts finally won her first Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich," Bratt's publicist confirmed his relationship with Roberts had ended after four years.
Adam Driver
Months after graduating from Juilliard with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama — a competitive program he enrolled in after being medically discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps — Adam Driver was cast in "Law & Order" Season 20, Episode 15, "Brilliant Disguise." The 2010 episode was only his fourth professional acting credit, and by far the most noteworthy of his career at the time. He played Robby Vickery, a college student accused of murdering his girlfriend.
That episode isn't particularly remarkable beyond Driver's appearance — two years later, however, the actor was cast in one of the best episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ever. In Season 13, Episode 11, "Theatre Tricks," he plays a stalker named Jason Roberts who happens to catch a crime on camera.
"Theatre Tricks" aired in 2012, the same year Driver appeared in the Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig indie film "Frances Ha" and began his run on HBO's rising comedy-drama "Girls." "Girls" earned Driver three Emmy nominations and helped position him for the role of Kylo Ren in Disney's "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, while "Frances Ha" began his long-running collaboration with Baumbach, who later directed his Oscar-nominated performance in "Marriage Story."
Philip Seymour Hoffman
In 1991, when he was still credited as "Philip Hoffman," the future star appeared in Season 1, Episode 14 of the original series, "The Violence of Summer." It was a consequential experience for the young Hoffman, not least of all because he probably learned, upon studying the credits to find his name, why so many actors have three names. While the future Philip Seymour Hoffman played co-defendant Steven Hanauer, another, older actor also named Philip Hoffman (credited simply as "Phil Hoffman") played a hypnotherapist.
Nominative trivia aside, "The Violence of Summer" was average for the first season of "Law & Order" in terms of quality. By the time he landed his breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights," he'd settled on committing to all three names. The year after "Law & Order," Hoffman landed a meaty supporting role in the Al Pacino film "Scent of a Woman" and was credited as "Philip S. Hoffman." That bit is only worth noting because one wonders if he got the idea by hearing the syllabically identical name of his legendary co-star in this very episode.
Samuel L. Jackson
That's right — in one of the earliest roles of his career, Philip S. Hoffman shared the screen with Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson's character, Louis Taggert, is a defense attorney who takes on the cases of Hoffman's character and his alleged collaborators. The future Marvel Cinematic Universe star had already built a substantial resume by that point, including roles in films like "Ragtime" and "Coming to America," and has since appeared in hundreds of films, television shows, and video games over a career spanning more than five decades.
Jackson is more of a traditional guest star in "The Violence of Summer," positioned as the major antagonist. Both Jackson and Hoffman would later earn Academy Award nominations, though Jackson's came first for his breakout performance in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" (1994). As of 2026, Jackson is the third-highest-grossing actor of all time, with his films collectively earning more than $14 billion worldwide.
Robin Williams
The 200th episode of "Law & Order: SVU" was already a major television event, and Robin Williams only elevated it further. According to executive producer Neal Baer, his involvement began with a call from Richard Belzer. The iconic franchise actor had been close friends with Williams for some time, and was willing to personally invite him on the show as a favor.
In Season 9, Episode 17, "Authority," which aired in 2008, Williams played Merritt Rook, a brilliant anti-authoritarian activist who torments the SVU detectives largely for his own enjoyment. He even manages to defend himself at his own trial early in the episode, and later stages a daring escape from custody. Williams is every bit the blockbuster villain the series wanted for its landmark episode.
"Authority" is the second-highest-rated episode of the series overall on IMDb, no doubt in large part because of Williams. It was arguably the most celebrated performance he gave in the final stage of his career before his passing in 2014, earning him a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
Sam Rockwell
Early in his career, Sam Rockwell appeared in two episodes of "Law & Order" across back-to-back seasons. For an actor, that's either a strong vote of confidence from a series that liked you so much they brought you back or a troubling sign that the casting department thinks the audience won't remember you enough to notice. Either way, the most important thing to any actor starting out is that the check clears.
In Season 2, Episode 20, "Intolerance" (1992), Rockwell played Randy Borland, a petty murderer who kills a Chinese American student (Stephen Xavier Lee) to help his brother (Allelon Ruggiero) win a scholarship. In Season 3, Episode 21, "Manhood" (1993), he played Officer Wedeker, an NYPD cop who — along with several homophobic colleagues — fails to provide backup for a gay officer who is ultimately killed in the line of duty. The latter episode is significantly more successful in its attempts to engage with a social issue, and gives Rockwell a more active role in the narrative.
Rockwell began to break into films in the '90s and early 2000s with supporting roles in "The Green Mile" and "Galaxy Quest," before delivering a disquieting leading performance in Duncan Jones' "Moon" in 2009. In 2018, he won his first Academy Award for playing a racist police officer in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." He later returned to television with a role in HBO's "The White Lotus."
Rooney Mara
Before she began going by her middle name professionally, a young "Tricia Mara" (as she was credited) was cast in a 2006 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." In Season 7, Episode 20, "Fat," she played Jessica DeLay, a teenager whose assault is tied to a bullying incident involving an overweight classmate, played by Omar Benson Miller. The episode features a particularly convoluted and intense storyline, even by "SVU" standards.
In 2010, Rooney Mara landed prominent roles in the reboot of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and David Fincher's biographical drama "The Social Network." The following year, she reunited with Fincher for "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," playing the film's titular character, Lisbeth Salander. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
While promoting the film in Allure magazine, Mara expressed some mixed feelings about her "Law & Order" debut. "[The episode] was so awful, so stupid," she said. "People are obsessed with that show. I don't get it" (via TODAY). When asked again by the Huffington Post about her "SVU" episode, Mara clarified that her frustration stemmed less from the quality of the series and more from the "ridiculous" yet real human cruelty that inspired it.
Sebastian Stan
Back in 2003, a young Sebastian Stan landed his first screen acting role on a Season 13 episode of the main "Law & Order" series. He guest-starred alongside future "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell in Season 13, Episode 22, "Sheltered," playing a troubled teenager who opens fire on New Yorkers as part of a desperate scheme tied to his adoptive father, played by Burrell. The episode eventually reveals that Burrell's character had kidnapped him as a toddler.
Even early on, Stan's performance showed flashes of the intensity he would later become known for. In 2011, following a multi-season recurring stint on "Gossip Girl," Stan landed the role of Bucky Barnes in Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The First Avenger." (Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo, who later joined Stan in the "Captain America" franchise, also appeared on "Law & Order.") He's reprised the role numerous times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since, and in an increasingly prominent capacity, co-leading "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and anchoring "Thunderbolts*."
Stan has also continued to take on a range of challenging roles that reflect the talent showcased in his debut. Most notably, he starred in the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" and earned an Oscar nomination for playing Donald Trump in "The Apprentice."
Jennifer Garner
Though it wasn't the first role of her career, Jennifer Garner was still relatively unknown when she appeared on "Law & Order" in 1996. In the Season 6 finale of the main series (titled "Aftershock"), she played Jaime, a young woman with whom Benjamin Bratt's Rey Curtis cheats on his wife, Deborah (Pat Moya). It's a memorable but relatively small part of an episode best known for the death of attorney Claire Kincaid and the departure of actress Jill Hennessy from the series.
Although neither Garner nor Jaime returned to the series, the affair continued affecting Rey Curtis' storyline. Rey and Deborah ultimately split because of it in Season 7, Episode 11, "Menace," and Rey later publicly admitted to the affair in "Empire," opposite Bratt's real-life partner at the time, Julia Roberts. Funnily enough, Garner and Roberts would have a further TV-career-crossover when the former replaced the latter in Apple TV+'s adaptation of "The Last Thing He Told Me."
In 2001, the same year she would appear in "Pearl Harbor" alongside Ben Affleck, Garner began starring in the J.J. Abrams spy thriller "Alias." Her movie-star status was minted by subsequent roles in "Catch Me If You Can," "Daredevil," and "13 Going on 30."
Bradley Cooper
When Bradley Cooper was cast as a crossover guest star in the "Law & Order" franchise, he was by no means an untested actor. He had already appeared alongside Jennifer Garner in multiple seasons of "Alias" and had been cast as Jack Bourdain — a character inspired by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain — in the short-lived series "Kitchen Confidential." It's hard to imagine anyone predicted how big he'd get over the following decade.
Years after playing white-shoe defense attorney Jason Whitaker in "SVU," Season 6, Episode 20, "Night" and "Trial by Jury," Season 1, Episode 11, "Day" — both of which aired in 2005 — Cooper's career exploded. Films like "The Hangover," "Limitless," and "Silver Linings Playbook" cemented him as a bankable star across multiple genres, with "Silver Linings Playbook" earning him his first Academy Award nomination. He has since earned 11 more Oscar nominations, most recently for directing, producing, and starring in the musical biopic "Maestro." He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Zoe Saldaña
Before they shared a fictional world guarding the galaxies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldaña were cohabitants in the "Law & Order" franchise. The role of Belinca in "Law & Order" Season 9, Episode 24, "Refuge: Part 2" was her professional acting debut. The episode aired in 1999, when Saldaña was around 21 years old. Some fan sites claim Saldaña reprised her role in an uncredited capacity in the later episode "Merger," though this is not confirmed by the actor's IMDb page.
In 2004, a year after making her debut in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, the future "Lioness" star returned to "Law & Order" for "SVU," Season 5, Episode 21, "Criminal." Her new role was aspiring lawyer Gabrielle Vega. Casting director Jonathan Strauss has said the show hoped to bring her character back in future episodes, but Saldaña had simply become too busy to make it possible.
Over the following decade, Saldaña secured major roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Star Trek," "Avatar," and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises, all of which became massive box-office successes. She is the highest-grossing movie star in the world as of writing, with a total career box-office of $15.47 billion worldwide. In 2025, she earned an Academy Award for her performance in "Emilia Pérez."
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman's career was tragically shorter than many felt it should have been. The "Black Panther" star passed away in 2020, just as he was reaching a new level of acclaim and visibility. He was posthumously nominated for his first Academy Award in 2021 for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." In 2004, Boseman played drug dealer Foster Keyes in "Law & Order" Season 14, Episode 16, "Can I Get a Witness?" It was only the third role of his career, airing almost a decade before his breakout role as Jackie Robinson in "42."
It should be noted that "Law & Order" gave Boseman one of his first roles after he departed from "All My Children" in 2003. According to multiple sources, including the actor himself, he had serious creative concerns with the series' depiction of Black Americans. Boseman ultimately chose to prioritize those concerns over staying with the series, and the role was later recast with by the next actor on this very list.
Michael B. Jordan
Having already made his acting debut on "The Sopranos" and played a memorable character on "The Wire," Michael B. Jordan was a reliable choice to replace Chadwick Boseman in "All My Children." After leaving the soap in 2006, he spent the next decade delivering noteworthy performances on TV shows like "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" — his 2010 role on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (Season 9, Episode 15, "Inhumane Society") was, frankly, an impressive blip in comparison.
His role as embattled boxer Danny Ford may have served as an early preview of the kind of performance he would later bring to Ryan Coogler's "Rocky" spin-off, "Creed," in 2015. The film turned Jordan into a movie star, leading to two sequels (one of which he directed in his first behind-the-camera effort) and a career-defining creative collaboration with Coogler. In 2018, the filmmaker cast him opposite Boseman as the villain in "Black Panther;" in 2025, he cast Jordan as twins in the vampire film "Sinners." Jordan won his first Academy Award for the latter film.
Timothée Chalamet
Of course, the subplot of Michael B. Jordan's well-deserved Oscar victory was the outspoken competitor he defeated: Timothée Chalamet. The "Call Me by Your Name" and "A Complete Unknown" star has been in the Best Actor race three times, but his electrically obsessive campaign for "Marty Supreme" wasn't enough to sway voters.
Chalamet's campaign frequently highlighted his long-running commitment to acting, dating back to early appearances like his role on "Law & Order." In Season 19, Episode 10, which aired in 2009, Chalamet played murder victim Eric Foley at just 13 years old. He followed this performance up with recurring roles in "Homeland" and "Royal Pains," before he was cast in Christopher Nolan's 2014 film "Interstellar." Wider audiences became aware of him through his breakout performance as the young star of Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age romantic drama "Call Me by Your Name," for which he was nominated for his first Oscar.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is everywhere — and, whether you've known it or not, he kinda always has been. The ubiquitous actor has appeared in more episodes of "Law & Order" than anyone else on this list. He first appeared in a 2006 episode of "Criminal Intent," moved to the flagship series in 2008, returned to "Criminal Intent" as a different character in 2009, and later appeared on "SVU" in 2011. Of his four appearances, fans most often remember his turn as the ruthless Tito Cabassa in Season 18, Episode 10, "Tango."
Pascal spent the majority of the 2010s as a progressively prominent TV actor, breaking out with a role in "Game of Thrones" before being cast as the star of "The Mandalorian." Compared to many others on this list, Pascal's rise as a major movie star is relatively recent. In the 2020s, he has appeared in films like "Wonder Woman 1984," "Gladiator II," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."