15 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On Law And Order

A "Law & Order" acting debut is probably the least extraordinary story in Hollywood. At this point, appearing somewhere within the franchise feels less like a milestone and more like a rite of passage for working actors. Since 1990, "Law & Order" has produced six spin-offs and more than 1,000 television episodes, helping launch the careers of many notable actors working today.

Most commonly, these actors will go from guest star to series lead on a series within a handful of years. Every once in a while, however, a former "Law & Order" scene-stealer goes on to become a major movie star. Academy Award winners and blockbuster heavyweights alike have benefitted from an early turn in the world of Dick Wolf — and two of them even went on to become two of the highest-grossing film actors of all time. Below, we've compiled a list of the 15 biggest movie stars to come out of the franchise — or, in some special cases, join it at the height of their fame.