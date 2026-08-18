Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actress In A Drama Series?

We'll crown a new champ this year in the Emmy race for Lead Actress in a Drama Series — and two perennial nominees are hoping to notch their first win.

"Severance" didn't air a new season this year, so last year's winner in this category, Britt Lower, is out of the running. And among this year's five nominees, the frontrunner might be Rhea Seehorn, who earned three nominations for Supporting Actress in a Drama (but, infamously, zero wins) for her work as Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul." This time around, she's trying her luck in the lead category as survivor Carol Sturka on Apple TV's sci-fi freshman "Pluribus."

But she'll have to beat out a fellow Emmy veteran in Keri Russell, who notched her sixth career nomination in this category for playing Kate Wyler in Season 3 of Netflix's political thriller "The Diplomat," but also has no wins to show for it. So far, anyway.