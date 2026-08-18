Why William Macon From Lanterns Looks So Familiar

Though he may initially seem like a generous benefactor to Hal Jordan and John Stewart in "Lanterns," there is a cloud of mystery surrounding William Macon. Not only is the charming, conspiracy-minded cowboy the caretaker of a gorgeous piece of land in Rushville, Nebraska, the pair of Green Lantern Corps operatives know that he's taking care of the secrets clearly being harbored there, as well. But as we wait for the pieces of that puzzle to come together, we have another one to solve: Where do we know him from?

Macon is played by veteran television actor Garret Lee Dillahunt. After working in theater at the beginning of his career, he landed several small roles on well-known shows such as "One Life to Live," "NYPD Blue," and "The X-Files." Upon landing more dramatic recurring roles throughout the 2000s in "ER," "Deadwood," and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," he slowly became more recognizable in the 2010s for his comedy.

First, he co-starred in four seasons of the Fox sitcom "Raising Hope" as Burt Chance, the crude yet well-meaning grandfather of the titular baby, Hope. Then, he joined "The Mindy Project" on Hulu for Seasons 4 through 6 as the womanizing OB/GYN, Dr. Jody Kimball-Kinney.