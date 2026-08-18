Why William Macon From Lanterns Looks So Familiar
Though he may initially seem like a generous benefactor to Hal Jordan and John Stewart in "Lanterns," there is a cloud of mystery surrounding William Macon. Not only is the charming, conspiracy-minded cowboy the caretaker of a gorgeous piece of land in Rushville, Nebraska, the pair of Green Lantern Corps operatives know that he's taking care of the secrets clearly being harbored there, as well. But as we wait for the pieces of that puzzle to come together, we have another one to solve: Where do we know him from?
Macon is played by veteran television actor Garret Lee Dillahunt. After working in theater at the beginning of his career, he landed several small roles on well-known shows such as "One Life to Live," "NYPD Blue," and "The X-Files." Upon landing more dramatic recurring roles throughout the 2000s in "ER," "Deadwood," and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," he slowly became more recognizable in the 2010s for his comedy.
First, he co-starred in four seasons of the Fox sitcom "Raising Hope" as Burt Chance, the crude yet well-meaning grandfather of the titular baby, Hope. Then, he joined "The Mindy Project" on Hulu for Seasons 4 through 6 as the womanizing OB/GYN, Dr. Jody Kimball-Kinney.
Garret Dillahunt's built up a solid resume of supporting roles
In addition to his steady work on TV, Garret Dillahunt has played supporting roles in several acclaimed feature films for nearly 20 years. From westerns "No Country for Old Men" and "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," to action-packed genre projects "Looper" and "Army of the Dead," and finally prestige dramas "12 Years A Slave" and "Where The Crawdads Sing," the actor shows quite an extensive range.
Although, if you like watching him take on more comic book adjacent material like DC Studios' "Green Lantern" series where he stars alongside Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, you can also find Dillahunt on "The Gifted," the Fox superhero series based on the "X-Men" of Marvel Comics, and "Fear the Walking Dead," one of the many spin-offs from AMC and Image Comics' wildly popular zombie series by Robert Kirkman.