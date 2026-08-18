Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return Confirmed: Justin Hartley Offers First Season 4 Details

No surprise here: Jensen Ackles will return to CBS' "Tracker" in Season 4, with cameras set to start rolling on his first episode in a matter of days.

As viewers will recall, the Season 3 finale saw Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell finally learn what happened to their father, Ashton, whose involvement in a covert, DARPA-funded government program experimenting on gifted children ultimately led to his downfall.

After rescuing Chrono Stasis test subjects Danny and Lola, the brothers set out to bring the operation to its knees. While Colter got them to safety, Russell went after the man behind the program — only to be handed a file containing troubling new information about something Ashton had done to Colter as a child.

The man offered Russell a deal: Take care of a problem for him, and both Russell and Colter would be in the clear. Before skipping town, Russell phoned Reenie (Fiona Rene) and made her promise to keep Colter off his trail, vowing to fill her in on where he was headed — and why — as soon as he could.