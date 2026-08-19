Quote Of The Day By Aaron Pierre: 'What Is Fundamentally Human Is That We Share The Load, We Alleviate Each Other's Burdens...'

HBO's "Lanterns" has finally introduced audiences to John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two of the most famous members of the Green Lantern Corps in DC Comics' pantheon of heroes. While Chandler delivers a great performance as the snarky superhero teacher, it's British star Pierre who steals the show as the rookie lantern poised to be the next in line to wear the cosmic ring.

Pierre's career has slowly been building for a decade, and "Lanterns" isn't the first time that he's been involved with a comic book property. He cut his teeth in the 2018 "Krypton" series on Syfy as the complex military commander Dev-Em, appearing in both seasons of the show before it was canceled. He later worked with director Barry Jenkins on Prime Video's historical drama series, "The Underground Railroad," where he played a slave named Caesar. Pierre went on to play Malcolm X in National Geographic's "Genius" Season 4 opposite Kelvin Harris Richardson Jr.'s Dr. Martin Luther King.

Pierre's body of work proves he is able to balance varied performances, and the first episode of HBO's "Lanterns" showcases his capability as a leading man — that's why he's today's quote of the day.