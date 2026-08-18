Ted Lasso Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out On Apple TV?

More than three years after the end of Season 3, "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is finally here, introducing a new group of characters via the burgeoning Richmond women's football club. Apple TV is releasing one episode per week, with official release dates falling on Wednesdays.

The season premiered on August 5, and the 10th and final episode is scheduled for October 7, 2026. There are no double-episode weeks. See the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – August 5

Episode 2 – August 12

Episode 3 – August 19

Episode 4 – August 26

Episode 5 – September 2

Episode 6 – September 9

Episode 7 – September 16

Episode 8 – September 23

Episode 9 – September 30

Episode 10 – October 7

However, new episodes of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 actually become available on Apple TV before those official Wednesday release dates.