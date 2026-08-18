Ted Lasso Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out On Apple TV?
More than three years after the end of Season 3, "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is finally here, introducing a new group of characters via the burgeoning Richmond women's football club. Apple TV is releasing one episode per week, with official release dates falling on Wednesdays.
The season premiered on August 5, and the 10th and final episode is scheduled for October 7, 2026. There are no double-episode weeks. See the full release schedule below:
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Episode 1 – August 5
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Episode 2 – August 12
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Episode 3 – August 19
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Episode 4 – August 26
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Episode 5 – September 2
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Episode 6 – September 9
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Episode 7 – September 16
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Episode 8 – September 23
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Episode 9 – September 30
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Episode 10 – October 7
However, new episodes of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 actually become available on Apple TV before those official Wednesday release dates.
What time are new Ted Lasso episodes released on Apple TV?
Apple TV has taken to a slightly unusual release schedule for its flagship shows. New episodes actually become available on the platform the night before their official release dates, at 9 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. PT. So "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 2 really dropped on August 11, despite Apple TV listing August 12 as its official release date.
What that means in practice is just that dedicated fans who want to watch late on Tuesdays can catch all their favorite "Ted Lasso" characters a little early. We still have several weeks of Season 4 to go, and the show's return is already off to a strong start: The "Ted Lasso" Season 4 premiere garnered nearly 300 million minutes watched over its first two days, setting a new opening record for Apple TV.