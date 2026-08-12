Ted Lasso's Tanya Reynolds Unpacks Alice's Feelings Toward Rebecca — Plus, Why Is Rebecca Keeping Keeley In The Dark?

There's some new blood in Richmond's ranks — and we're not just talking about the Lady Greyhounds.

Among the new additions is Alice Chilton (played by "Sex Education" alum Tanya Reynolds), a character first referenced in Episode 1, when Higgins informed Rebecca that she'd thrown her hat in the ring to manage the women's team.

"Coach Chilton? I don't think she likes me very much," Rebecca remarked, to which Higgins responded, "Oh, it's not you. She doesn't like anyone."

"Wonderful," Rebecca replied. "So if Ted says no, and we can't hire a growling rottweiler, there's always Alice Chilton, waiting in the wings, growling even louder."

And growl she did — at least in the metaphorical sense — in her first scene in Episode 2, when she questioned Rebecca's decision to hire a man to coach the women's team without ever seriously considering her — or any woman, for that matter — for the top job, sending the AFC Richmond owner into a spiral over whether she's enough of a feminist.

Alice announces that she'll resign at the end of the week and requests a letter of recommendation. But when Rebecca visits her come Friday and defends herself against Alice's read, she's surprised to learn that Alice has chosen to stay on as Ted's assistant coach. Rebecca then attempts to feign excitement, which Alice sees right through. (Season 4, Episode 2 also reveals what happened to Jamie Tartt and why he left Richmond, which you can read about here.)