Why Sheriff Kerry From Lanterns Looks So Familiar

When Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) investigate a bizarre mass shooting in the first season of "Lanterns," Sheriff Kerry Kane comes along for the ride. And if Kerry looks familiar, it might be because you've seen her before.

Scottish star Kelly Macdonald has a long list of critically acclaimed credits to her name, including the superb prestige series "Boardwalk Empire." That show saw her play Margaret, the mistress — and eventual wife — of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi). Macdonald's talents also landed her a role in one of the best British crime drama series of recent years, "Line of Duty." In that series, she played DCI Jo Davidson, a rogue police officer who's investigated by AC-12, the show's anti-corruption unit. She also briefly played bounty hunter Pokkit in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" before jumping over to Netflix to play Dr. Irving in the Scottish crime drama, "Dept. Q."

Macdonald has also worked on movies such as "Brave," "No Country for Old Men," and "Finding Neverland." She made her film debut in Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting," playing Diane, the schoolgirl who lies about her age and sleeps with Renton (Ewan McGregor).