Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off 6666 Not Happening At Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan will no longer be wrangling a spin-off based on the real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. In a new interview, the "Yellowstone" creator confirmed that the previously announced "6666" offshoot was not happening.

"There's never going to be one," he told the Rodeo Time podcast. "I would never fictionalize that ranch. People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that."

In February 2021, Paramount+ greenlit the spin-off, which would've focused on a huge, centuries-old Texas ranch known for its exemplary horses and livestock. Sheridan was reported to be executive-producing alongside with John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. Everything seemed to line up, story-wise, after Jefferson White's character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, was sent to the 6666 Ranch at the end of "Yellowstone" Season 4.

"I've actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the 6666 pulled out and strung together, and it makes its own perfect little movie," Sheridan added. "You watch him go there as this misfit, and leave as a man and a respected cowboy.

Sheridan purchased the real-life ranch in 2020 along with a group of investors, but in the podcast, the producer said he wouldn't want to "trivialize" the working ranch by "making up lives" and "inventing a drama."

"So now I'm trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work, and they raise their families there, and I could never do that to them," he concluded. "I could never do that to the cowboys that dedicated themselves, and everybody that works on that ranch. I'm very protective of the Sixes, and it's a big responsibility to be the person who has to protect that ranch, so I have to be very, very careful with it."